Make Music Lagos 2023 to unite music and business in spectacular showcase

#FeatureByMML: This year's event promises to be the biggest and most exciting yet, with a star-studded lineup of performances, immersive workshops, and insightful panel discussions on collaborations and partnerships that can have immense benefits to all stakeholders within and outside the music industry.

L:R - Omotoyosi Ajayi; Founder, Stage Africa Media and Advisory and Organizing Partner; Suzan Adinoyi, MD, Zannoza Entertainment and Organizing Partner; Olabisi Olajide, Head of Communications, The Nest Innovation Technology, Adeola Akinyemi, Project Lead, Make Music Lagos and Kenneth Akinfolurin Member: Organizing team at the Make Music Lagos 2023 Press Conference
L:R - Omotoyosi Ajayi; Founder, Stage Africa Media and Advisory and Organizing Partner; Suzan Adinoyi, MD, Zannoza Entertainment and Organizing Partner; Olabisi Olajide, Head of Communications, The Nest Innovation Technology, Adeola Akinyemi, Project Lead, Make Music Lagos and Kenneth Akinfolurin Member: Organizing team at the Make Music Lagos 2023 Press Conference

This year's event promises to be the biggest and most exciting yet, with a star-studded lineup of performances, immersive workshops, and insightful panel discussions on collaborations and partnerships that can have immense benefits to all stakeholders within and outside the music industry.

The festival will kick off on June 13th with My Song is Your Song, a global song swap in which music creators all across the world will swap songs based on interest or genre. Artistes will then produce a cover of each other's song and post the cover on the World Music Day, June 21 online. This initiative allows for international collaboration of artistes to try out new songs and new languages. On June 15th, Music Business Conference will hold, hosted by Jewel Aeida with the theme ‘Win-Win Partnerships: Exploring Collaborative Opportunities.” Renowned experts will share insights and discuss how stakeholders in the industry and other related industries can collaborate and create mutual growth and benefits.

Some of the panelists include Tega Ogehnejobo, COO- Mavin Records; Godwin Tom, MD-Sony Publishing; Ebose Augustine Osegha, Executive Director, Anchor Insurance, David Igbokwe, Founder/CEO, Soundhalla, Yemisi Falaye, Entertainment Lawyer, Jade Osiberu, Movie Director and Producer, Cobams Asuquo, Music Producer, Shola (Shullz) Mogaji- MUsic Consultant and Curator, amongst others. The conference will serve as a platform for industry professionals, emerging artists, and music enthusiasts to engage in meaningful discussions about the ever-evolving music business landscape. On June 16th, Pop-Up-Worship, a gospel concert, will hold at the University of Lagos Main Auditorium. A rich line of artistes such as Spirit of Prophecy, Anendlessocean, Sinmidele, Neon Adejo, MagPsalm, Spirit of David, Gospel Force amongst others are set to perform. The ShutDown concert which is the grand finale will hold on the 25th of June at Muson Centre with a line up of artistes set to electrify the atmosphere all evening long.

L-R: Faith Swiss- Ajiboye, Member, Organizing team, Omotoyosi Ajayi; Founder, Stage Africa Media and Advisory and Organizing Partner; Suzan Adinoyi, MD, Zannoza Entertainment and Organizing Partner; Olabisi Olajide, Head of Communications, The Nest Innovation Technology, Adeola Akinyemi, Project Lead, Make Music Lagos and Kenneth Akinfolurin Member: Organizing team at the Make Music Lagos 2023 Press Conference
L-R: Faith Swiss- Ajiboye, Member, Organizing team, Omotoyosi Ajayi; Founder, Stage Africa Media and Advisory and Organizing Partner; Suzan Adinoyi, MD, Zannoza Entertainment and Organizing Partner; Olabisi Olajide, Head of Communications, The Nest Innovation Technology, Adeola Akinyemi, Project Lead, Make Music Lagos and Kenneth Akinfolurin Member: Organizing team at the Make Music Lagos 2023 Press Conference

"Commenting on the opening event, Project Lead Make Music Lagos, Adeola Akinyemi said that the annual event is unifying Nigerians through music, bringing people together from all walks of life, transcending barriers of language, culture, and background. In her words “Make Music Lagos is a melting pot of unity and harmony, showcasing Nigerian Culture to the World. Make Music Lagos is promoting Nigerian music and culture on a global stage, showing the world the vibrancy, talent, and creative spirit of our nation through this extraordinary music festival. This year’s edition of Make Music Lagos will feature a diverse array of events, including concerts, open-mic sessions, music production workshops, and street performances spread across Lagos. Emerging and established artists from various genres will grace the stages, captivating audiences with their soul-stirring melodies, infectious rhythms, and electrifying performances. The festival aims to bring together music lovers, industry professionals, and artists alike, fostering collaboration, inspiration, and growth. We especially thank our partners who have collaborated with us to make this edition a success. Their support and involvement will undoubtedly elevate the festival to new heights, enabling us to showcase the incredible talent and creativity that Nigeria's music scene has to of er. Together, we will celebrate the power of music and nurture a thriving industry”

Make Music Lagos 2023 is made possible by collaboration with leading media brands, such as Sound City, Pulseng, thenetng, Street Church, African Movie Channel, MaxFM, Hi-Impact TV, News Central, Trace Gospel, Nigezie Xtreme, amongst others, showcasing the festival's commitment to fostering a vibrant music ecosystem.

Tickets for Make Music Lagos 2023 are available for free online at www.makemusiclagos.org.ng

The festival encourages attendees to embrace the spirit of music, immerse themselves in the vibrant atmosphere, and be part of an unforgettable celebration of talent and creativity.

