Lord’s London Dry Gin powered Trace live with Fireboy musical concert

The city of Lagos turned up for a vibrant euphoric experience at the last edition of the Trace Live Musical Concert. The event, which took place on a Friday at Terra Kulture, became the epicentre of an unforgettable evening of exquisite cocktails, great sounds and rhythm, courtesy of Lord’s London Dry Gin and Trace Live.

From fans to music enthusiasts and lovers of the brand, everyone turned up to witness back-to-back hits from Fireboy's electrifying performance. The buildup to the performances was amazing and Fireboy delivered on every score. As a proud sponsor, Lord’s London Dry Gin delivered an experience that took the engagement several notches higher with its flavourful cocktails. Skilled Lord’s Gin mixologists curated a cocktail journey that appealed to taste buds, using the Lord’s Dry Gin Classic and Chocolate variants to craft an exceptional selection of cocktails that set a new benchmark for premium indulgence.

Fireboy’s voice and his performance of chart-topping hits, like "Jealous" and "Vibration", had the crowd singing along and dancing the night away. Fireboy's musical prowess was on full display, creating unforgettable moments for all attendees.

Speaking about the Lord’s-Dry Gin-Trace-Live partnership and highlighting the platform’s seamless connection to music lovers, Olusegun Akinyemiju, Business Brand Manager, Lord’s London Dry Gin, remarked; "This platform has given us an avenue to connect with music lovers. Fireboy's genre of music perfectly aligns with Lord’s Gin’s signature. However, it's not just about music, it is the totality of the experience crafted by Lord’s London Dry Gin.”

In the third edition for 2023, Lord’s Gin and Trace Live have lived up to the promise of electrifying entertainment. This exclusive partnership reinforces Lord’s Dry Gin’s influential role within the spirits industry, as a favoured choice for premium experiences, captivating both music admirers and connoisseurs of top-tier spirits.

Stay tuned for more exclusive event highlights and updates as Lord’s Gin continues to redefine the blend of music and sophistication. For more information about Lord's London Dry Gin and future events, please visit www.lordslondongin.com.

About Lord’s Dry Gin

Introduced into the Nigerian market in 1982, Lord’s London Dry Gin is a fine blend of premium spirits created for Nigeria’s dignified and successful individuals. Its strong citrus and juniper notes give Lord’s Gin its stand-out character; versatile enough to be enjoyed neat and transform cocktails into epic drinks. A flagship brand of Grand Oak renowned for its exceptional marketing and distribution of Spirits and Wines in Nigeria, Lord’s London Dry Gin is made of unique, international quality and has been in the market for over 3 decades. Distinguished ladies and gentlemen enjoy Lord’s London Dry Gin.

