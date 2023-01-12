ADVERTISEMENT
Lord's London Dry Gin entertains fans to a night of highlife music and premium cocktails

Lord's London Dry Gin, in collaboration with Trace Live, sponsored the Cavemen musical concert to provide a thrilling experience for highlife music enthusiasts. The concert happened on December 2, 2022, at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos. To spice up the event, guests were treated to premium Lord’s London Dry Gin cocktails from the cocktail bar. The Lord’s London Dry Gin photo booth made for an immersive experience for guests who came to enjoy the live outdoor performance by the sensational highlife duo.

The collaboration with Trace Live is in line with the brand’s promise to provide premium experience for its distinguished customers. The December edition of the concert, which was the fourth in the year, featured a headline performance from the Cavemen Discography - a sensational highlife band.

According to Stanley Obi, General Marketing Manager, Grand Oak Limited, he said; “The collaboration reflects our unique tradition and passion for supporting prime content that our customers can identify with. This partnership provides an opportunity to provide exceptional recreational experience through music which is a major passion point for our customers.”

Since its inception, the Trace Live concert has played host to the likes of Wande Coal, Falz, King Promize, Psquare, MI Abaga and many others.

Did you miss the incredible performance? See highlights from the event below:

About Lord’s London Dry Gin

Introduced into the Nigerian market in 1982, Lord’s London Dry Gin is a fine blend of premium spirit created for Nigeria’s dignified and successful individuals. Its strong citrus and juniper notes give Lord’s Gin its stand-out character; versatile enough to be enjoyed neat and transform cocktails into epic drinks. A flagship brand of Grand Oak renowned for its exceptional marketing and distribution of Spirits and Wines in Nigeria, Lord’s London Dry Gin is made of unique, international quality and has been in the market for over 3 decades. Lord’s London Dry Gin is enjoyed by distinguished ladies and gentlemen.

