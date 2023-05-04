The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Lord's Dry Gin to mark 5th edition of the Achievers Awards in grand style as it celebrates innovative excellence

The pre-award event had the presence of the LAA 2023 nominees, management of Lord’s Dry Gin, influencers and friends of the Lord’s Dry Gin brand. Amidst colours, vibes, and fanfare, the LAA 2023 audience was reintroduced to the Lord’s Gin brand and reassured of the brand’s commitments to celebrating innovators and recognizing excellence.

Commenting on the significance of this year's edition, Stanley Obi Director Grand Oak Limited, PRIME Business Unit, stated, “For this year’s theme - Celebrating Innovative Excellence - we chose to take an indepth look at the issues in society and pinpoint individuals, who, through their creativity and problem-solving skills, have developed initiatives that benefit their communities. The world needs innovation and excellence now more than ever - this is the reason for the theme choice this year.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In what has become a unique tradition of celebrating excellence, premium spirit brand, Lord’s London Dry Gin is set to hold the 5th edition of its annual Lord’s Achievers Awards on the 6th of May 2023 at Landmark Event Centre. This year’s edition of the Lord’s Achievers Award is themed ‘Celebrating Innovative Excellence’, a call to young people to be pioneers of innovative ideas and inventions that can improve the socio-economic state of the country.

Speaking on the Lord’s Achievers Award and the initiative behind the award recognition, Brand Manager, Lord’s London Dry Gin, Amar Agada, said “We believe that recognition is a powerful tool for reinforcing positive behaviour - it sets off a ripple effect that can impact an entire value chain. The Lord’s Achievers Awards was established in 2019 to celebrate young Nigerians, between the ages of 25 and 40, who have made an impact in their chosen fields, inspired many with bold and audacious innovation, and placed Nigeria on the map.”

The event will welcome more than 500 guests including, industry VIPs, honorees, past awardees and a select number of professionals paving the way in their respective fields.

At the Meet the Achievers dinner event, Ranti Olaniyan, Business Lead of Quadrant MSL, agency in charge of award nominees selection and engagement said, “Every year, we nominate young Nigerians, between ages 25 and 40, who meet specific selection criteria along the reach and scope of their work, duration since the commencement of their work or initiative, and the potential for scale and impact on wider socio-economic outcomes. Individuals are randomly selected, following a review on national and societal occurrences. The names are collected and presented to a council for final review during which members evaluate each nominee and vote using the defined criteria. Every youth in Nigeria is an achiever with the potential for greatness. We are constantly on the lookout for young people who move beyond themselves to impact their communities and the world.”

Awardees from previous editions of Lord’s Achievers Award include, Chinonso Egemba “Aproko Doctor” (Health), Chioma Fakorede (Community Service), Oreoluwa Lawani (Founder, Arami Essentials), Debo Adedayo aka Mr. Macaroni (All-round entertainer and Activist), Tosin Olasiende (Founder/CEO of Ladda and Money Africa) and Lehle Balde (Financial inclusion advocate & Editor at Business Day).

ADVERTISEMENT

About Lords Achievers Awards

Lord’s Achievers Award is Lord’s Dry Gin’s impact initiative created to recognise young Nigerians between the ages of 25 and 45 who have made noteworthy contributions and impact in different landscapes in Nigeria, cutting across the arts, business, finance, health, tech and innovation, social impact and amongst others.

Created in 2018, Lord’s Achievers Awards is fast becoming one of the most reputable awarding initiatives in Nigeria and unarguably one of the biggest annual gatherings of influential Nigerian achievers who are unflinching in their resolve to develop innovative solutions for the socio-economic development of the country.

About Lord’s London Dry Gin

Introduced into the Nigerian market in 1982, Lord’s London Dry Gin is a fine blend of premium spirit created for Nigeria’s dignified and successful individuals. Its strong citrus and juniper notes give Lord’s Gin its stand-out character; versatile enough to be enjoyed neat and transform cocktails into epic drinks. A flagship brand of Grand Oak Limited renowned for its exceptional marketing and distribution of Spirits and Wines in Nigeria, Lord’s London Dry Gin is made of a unique, international quality and has been in the market for over 3 decades. Lord’s London Dry Gin is enjoyed by distinguished ladies and gentlemen.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

