Lights, Camera, Nightlife… unveiling Nigeria’s biggest nightlife influencers

In the world of luxury drinks and the culture of nightlife and entertainment, Volcan Tequila and Ace of Spades champagne have signed on three new commercial influencers — the kings of nightlife: Idowu ‘Yhemolee’ Adeyemi, Segun Adewumi ‘Apilifestyle’ Gabriels and Adeyemi Eniola Tizzle.

The nightlife scene in Nigeria is a big deal, and it's impossible to ignore its influence on fashion, lifestyle, and culture. Recognising the power in this, Volcan Tequila and Ace of Spades, two of the most exclusive brands in premium spirits from the stable of Moët Hennessy have tapped into the vibrant energy of these nightlife icons to push the envelope.

These three individuals have become synonymous with the Lagos and Abuja nightlife scene. With their infectious energy, impeccable style, and ability to create unforgettable experiences, they have cemented their status as trendsetters and tastemakers. From VIP lounges and clubs to exclusive parties, they define the experiences that keep Nigeria’s nightlife crew coming back for more.

Idowu 'Yhemolee' Adeyemi is a popular figure in the Nigerian entertainment industry. Known for his charismatic personality and love for good times, Yhemolee has become a fixture at exclusive events and parties. His influence extends beyond nightlife, as he is also a singer, songwriter, and actor. He is known for starring in the blockbuster film Gangs Of Lagos and has worked alongside established actors and actresses such as Tobi Bakre, Chike, Toyin Abraham, Iyabo Ojo, and Bimbo. He has long been associated with high-energy events and some of the most exclusive gatherings. His knack for making any event the “place to be” has earned him a reputation as the ultimate party plug.

Segun Adewumi Gabriels also known as Api Lifestyle is a Nigerian-born social entrepreneur, who has written his name in gold in the entertainment industry in Africa through his company, Apitainment, a brand that has provided ‘great times’ through events, businesses, and social gatherings.

From Drip City Pool Party to Nights Like This Abuja, Fluxx Urban Luxury Party, The Garage Party, and now Tokyo NightLife Abuja. The socialite is known for his ability to effortlessly connect people from different walks of life and ensures everyone feels part of something special.

Adeyemi Eniola Tizzle rounds out this trio of influencers. He is an event promoter and one of the hosts of the popular Lagos event Zero Gravity. He is known for his impeccable style and infectious personality. Tizzle doesn’t just show up to events — he owns them.

With Yhemolee, Eniola Tizzle, and Apiboy leading the charge, it is clear that Nigeria’s nightlife is entering a new era — one where luxury, influence, and culture collide. These influencers aren’t just raising the bar for parties and events, they are redefining what it means to experience nightlife in a way that feels personal, exclusive, luxurious, and undeniably Nigerian.

So, the next time you step out, look out for Volcan Tequila and Ace of Spades on the menu.

