The Official Opening of Laveerooftop was argueably regarded as one of the most successful openings in recent times as it gathered everyone from all works of life including great business men, entreprenuers, entertainers, politicians, students, religious officials and all guests of the lounge since its started operations some months back.

Owners of the new spot, Chief Dr. Paulinus and wife, Violet Paulinus at La'vee Rooftop official opening party

Oba Saheed Elegushi, Chief Dr. Paulinus and wife with guests at La'vee Rooftop official opening party

The event as earlier mentioned housed numerous dignitaries from all works like former governor and PDP Vice-Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, Oba Saheed Elegushi, Hon Ofor Chukwuegbo, Ambassador Apuruka, Mike Ezeronye, Oge Okoye, FrankPapaz, J-Martins, KAS, and many others too numerous to mention.

Guests at La'vee Rooftop official opening party

The event took a phenomenal dimension as it was meant to celebrate not just the opening but the unusual essence of the La'vee brand which is to make people from far and near taste the essence of home by serving them with the best of African and Continental dishes ranging from Nkwobi, Isi Ewu, Ugba, Achicha, Ukpa, Amala and Ewedu and even street foods like Roasted Plaintain and Fish and many more.

The official opening was hosted by one of the best comedians in Africa, Destalker with DJ Humility and DJ Muski on the wheels of steel assisted by the hypeman for the night, Holyfaze.

Comedian, Destalker performing at La'vee Rooftop official opening party

DJ Humility at La'vee Rooftop official opening party

Furthermore, the opening had a lot of programs lined up for attendees staying pleasure from music to comedy, and also a little speech given by the P.R Manager, Dare Onadeinde explaining the essence of the Restaurant, Bar, Lounge, and Karaoke and also re-iteirating the respective programs and plans La'vee Rooftop has to engage her customers moving forward.

La'vee Manager, Tobi Misan at La'Vee Rooftop opening

To learn more about the luxury lounge follow @laveerooftop or call 08026440711 or 08127808183

This event was supported by Polystar Electronics, Heineken Ng, Laplandia Vodka.