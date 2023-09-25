Lagos welcomes Jameson Distillery on Tour (JDOT)

The Jameson Distillery on Tour Experience hosts a series of tailored, interactive events highlighting Jameson’s Irish heritage and craft that stretch over 243 years. The 10-day festival shows how Jameson is distilled, followed by unforgettable whiskey and cocktail tastings, gourmet canapes and the hottest artists on stage. Naturally, everyone gets to make a few new friends along the way as they #WidenTheCircle.

Guests are immersed and entertained as they soak in the essence of the brand and its roots. Guests will enjoy best-in-class experiences, hosted by Jameson Brand Ambassadors and friends of Jameson, who embody the jovial Jameson personality.

A delve into the legendary production of Jameson’s triple distilled, twice-as-smooth Irish Whiskey, Live music, Parties, Jameson pop-up merch store, and so much more! The tour allows all to experience what makes Jameson Irish Whiskey unique truly and loved across the globe.

Pulse Nigeria

The Jameson Distillery on Tour offers explosive sensory moments, rich flavours, and ample space for connection with friends old and new as they #WidenTheCircle!

So, pull up a chair, grab a glass and come to #WidenTheCircle with some kindred spirits at the Jameson Distillery on Tour Experience in Lagos open to the public from September 30th to October 8th.

Attendance is strictly by registration. https://www.jamesonwhiskey.com/en-ng/jdot-reg/ Join the conversation across social media: @JamesonNgr on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Pernod Ricard Nigeria

Pernod Ricard Nigeria is the local affiliate of Pernod Ricard, a global leader in wines and spirits. Pernod Ricard holds a comprehensive portfolio of premium and luxury brands, with 16 out of the top 100 spirit brands in the world, including Jameson Irish Whiskey, Beefeater Gin, Martell Cognac, Seagram’s Imperial Blue Whisky, Absolut Vodka, Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet Scotch Whisky, Olmeca Tequila, Malibu Liqueur, and Mumm Champagne.

About Jameson Irish Whiskey

Founded in 1780 by John Jameson, Jameson is the best-selling Irish whiskey in the world. Produced in the distillery in Midleton, County Cork, from malted and unmalted Irish barley, Jameson’s blended whiskeys are triple-distilled, resulting in exceptional smoothness.

---