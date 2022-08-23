Lagos Talks 91.3FM organises town hall meetings

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

The management of Lagos Talks 91.3fm, a leading talk radio station in Lagos, Nigeria has announced programmes and activities to celebrate its 6th year anniversary.

Celebrating 6 years of informative, entertaining, and interactive radio broadcast, the popular talk radio station has reeled out a week-long line up of programmes scheduled to commence from the 22nd till the 25th of August, 2022, including a rare Outdoor broadcast (23rd August), a Free Workshop (24th August) and its flagship Town Hall Meetings (25th August).

The “Lagos Town Hall meetings” - a quarterly out-of-station event, which serves as a neutral platform to engage in governance and not politics and holds at a different local government area (with the aim of addressing the intrinsic needs of the residents of the particular community) – will this time around go to Agboyi Ketu LCDA, with the theme; Politics as a Catalyst for Change.”

Panellists include; the Chairman Agboyi-Ketu LCDA, Mayor Oshinowo, Hon. Femi Saheed, Member House of Assembly, Shina Loremikan, Executive Secretary – Lagos Civil Society Partnership for Development and Alhaja Kafilat Ogbara, Commissioner at Lagos State Audit Commission/Candidate Kosofe Federal Constituency.

Participation is free.

This program, “Town Hall Meetings” which ‘bridges the gap between the Governed and the Government’, further establishes the vision of Lagos Talks, which reflects in the station’s slogan; Join the conversation.

Lagos Talks believes that rather than engage in mere complaints, as citizens, it is important to constructively engage political, religious and community leaders.

The Town Hall Meeting is slated for:

∙ Date: August 25th, 2022

∙ Venue: TAMROYAL EVENT CENTRE, 14 Ajibola Crescent, opposite Agidi Comprehensive School, Alapere, Ketu, Lagos.

∙ Time 8am

Lagos talks 91.3FM is encouraging the general public, particularly residents within the Ikoyi-Obalande LCDA to come out and interact with their community leaders.

Registration can be done by sending your age, name, telephone number and profession to events@lagostalks.com or via telephone 0809 222 2913.

