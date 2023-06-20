ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

Lagos Leather Fair 2023 drives discourse on the future of African creatives in the global leather industry

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByLLF…hosts 3000 visitors during its two-day fair

Lagos Leather Fair 2023 drives discourse on the future of African creatives in the global leather industry
Lagos Leather Fair 2023 drives discourse on the future of African creatives in the global leather industry

Recommended articles

The 2-day event which held at Balmoral Convention Centre, Lagos from 17 – 18 June, hosted over 3000 industry stakeholders, designers, creatives, and visitors as they explored the latest advancement in the leather industry and discussed growth strategies to scale the industry.

The event is the largest gathering of leather experts and creatives in the West African region, providing an exceptional networking hub for craftsmen, tanners, leather services experts, emerging designers, industry stakeholders, and regulators, as well as a platform to celebrate creativity, excellence, and innovation through the LLF awards.

Lagos Leather Fair 2023 drives discourse on the future of African creatives in the global leather industry
Lagos Leather Fair 2023 drives discourse on the future of African creatives in the global leather industry Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the event, Femi Olayebi, Founder, Lagos Leather Fair, expressed her gratitude and satisfaction at the growth, the continuity of legacy, and the impact of the annual leather fair. She said, “Once again, I am truly amazed at the wonderful turnout at the 2023 edition. I appreciate the support and expert workmanship of the many brands, creatives, and exhibitors who were a part of this year’s edition and made it an absolute success. LLF is all about the quality and innovation of the craft, and it is great to see how much effort has been put in by everyone to uphold the highest quality standards known for at Lagos Leather Fair. As an industry, we need to put the extra into the ordinary, ensuring that our products can sit anywhere in the world. Nigeria is known for good quality leather, and I am confident with platforms like this, the sector will continue to advance. This fair has always been about creativity, innovation, networking, and coming together to tell the African story and I’m glad it was all captured in LLF 2023.”

The event was well-attended by key stakeholders and featured over 30 speakers who led thought-provoking conversations and workshops. One of the key highlights of the event was an insightful panel session where experts examined the creative sector with an emphasis on the leather industry. They drove the discourse on how to move the industry forward and strengthen the value chain, ensuring African creatives stay relevant globally. The session spotlighted how leather creatives in Nigeria can leverage collaboration to ensure economic growth within the industry and strategically position the Nigeria Leather industry as a premium sector globally.

Lagos Leather Fair 2023 drives discourse on the future of African creatives in the global leather industry
Lagos Leather Fair 2023 drives discourse on the future of African creatives in the global leather industry Pulse Nigeria
Lagos Leather Fair 2023 drives discourse on the future of African creatives in the global leather industry
Lagos Leather Fair 2023 drives discourse on the future of African creatives in the global leather industry Pulse Nigeria
Lagos Leather Fair 2023 drives discourse on the future of African creatives in the global leather industry
Lagos Leather Fair 2023 drives discourse on the future of African creatives in the global leather industry Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Commenting further, Femi Olayebi said, “We launched this fair six years ago to change the narrative of the Nigerian leather industry and ensure professionals have a platform to deliberate on sustainable solutions and workable goals that cater to both local and global demands. We welcomed thousands of visitors during the past two days to not only explore the various developments the industry has seen and its outlook, but to also build working relationships and nurture a new generation of creatives. By connecting all the parties in the industry, Lagos Leather Fair will continue to unearth lasting solutions to key challenges facing the industry, ensuring leather remains a relevant instrument for the realization of the Zero-Oil Initiative”.

The fair also hosted exciting hands-on workshops, which guided leather designers through the process of building their unique brand identities and leveraging social media for business growth.

Lagos Leather Fair 2023 was an impactful event featuring exhibitions, runway shows, and the Lagos Leather Fair Awards, the first of its kind. The winners of the maiden edition award categories included K Aspen who was awarded for the best-curated boot at the fair, Maraz who won the Brand Excellence Award, and Tender Leather Care who bagged the Trailblazer Award. Ohiole Lagos also secured the final award of the night, named the Most Innovative Designer.

The Lagos Leather Fair continues to advocate for the growth of the Nigerian Leather industry. It is a constant reminder that made-in-Nigeria leather and products, if given the right support can compete and thrive in the international markets.

---

ADVERTISEMENT

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByLLF

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos Leather Fair 2023 drives discourse on the future of African creatives in the global leather industry

Lagos Leather Fair 2023 drives discourse on the future of African creatives in the global leather industry

Thinkspace is Lagos' latest, best co-working space

Thinkspace is Lagos' latest, best co-working space

5 reasons you should always wash your hair with cold water

5 reasons you should always wash your hair with cold water

Get excited with Cold Stone’s Buy One Get One Free and Scoop N’ Dog offer!!!

Get excited with Cold Stone’s Buy One Get One Free and Scoop N’ Dog offer!!!

Why most married couples are unhappy with their marriages after childbirth

Why most married couples are unhappy with their marriages after childbirth

For women: How to maintain beauty when you are broke

For women: How to maintain beauty when you are broke

7 ways to safely introduce your child to social media

7 ways to safely introduce your child to social media

Hilda Baci finally collects her Guinness World Records certificate

Hilda Baci finally collects her Guinness World Records certificate

A Fusion of Legends: Wande Coal rocks the stage at 'Trace Live' powered by Legend

A Fusion of Legends: Wande Coal rocks the stage at 'Trace Live' powered by Legend

Bay Ice Redefines Luxury: Discover the allure of the Spacecraft Collection

Bay Ice Redefines Luxury: Discover the allure of the Spacecraft Collection

5 Nigerians tell us about their heartbreak due to AS genotype

5 Nigerians tell us about their heartbreak due to AS genotype

3 ways to prevent your dyed hair from breaking

3 ways to prevent your dyed hair from breaking

Pulse Sports

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

L:R - Omotoyosi Ajayi; Founder, Stage Africa Media and Advisory and Organizing Partner; Suzan Adinoyi, MD, Zannoza Entertainment and Organizing Partner; Olabisi Olajide, Head of Communications, The Nest Innovation Technology, Adeola Akinyemi, Project Lead, Make Music Lagos and Kenneth Akinfolurin Member: Organizing team at the Make Music Lagos 2023 Press Conference

Make Music Lagos 2023 to unite music and business in spectacular showcase

Music and Vibes: Everything you missed at #TheMeistersExpression Festival

Music and Vibes: Everything you missed at #TheMeistersExpression Festival

Wande Coal rocks the stage at 'Trace Live' powered by Legend

A Fusion of Legends: Wande Coal rocks the stage at 'Trace Live' powered by Legend