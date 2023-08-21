Lagos Continental wins Best Luxury Business Hotel in Nigeria at the Hotel Managers Awards 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Lagos Continental, a beacon of luxury and sophistication in the heart of Nigeria's bustling metropolis, wins the prestigious Best Luxury Business Hotel in Nigeria Award at the esteemed Hotel Managers Awards 2023.
This achievement reaffirms the hotel's commitment to excellence and sets a new benchmark for hospitality in Africa.

The Hotel Managers Awards, renowned for recognizing and celebrating exceptional achievements within the hospitality industry, bestowed this honor upon Lagos Continental in recognition of its unwavering dedication to delivering unparalleled experiences to business travelers and discerning guests.

The award reflects the hotel's ability to seamlessly blend luxury with functionality, providing an exquisite setting for both business and leisure pursuits.

The award was presented following an impressive testimony by Mr. Olugbenga Omotayo Sunday, the Convener of the Hotel Managers Conference, who shared his awe-inspiring two-week stay experience. "Lagos Continental is a realm of unmatched comfort and luxury. From the spacious rooms to the breathtaking ocean views, sumptuous buffet breakfast, and impeccable customer service, every facet exudes excellence. My two-week stay was a heavenly sojourn, and I'm eager to return with my family for yet another memorable stay," he said.

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Karl Hala, the General Manager of Lagos Continental, expressed his gratitude for the recognition, saying, "This award is a testament to the relentless dedication of our team to create a haven of sophistication and comfort for our valued guests. We are honored to be acknowledged as the Best Luxury Business Hotel in Nigeria, and this achievement motivates us to raise the bar even higher. At Lagos Continental, we believe in creating unforgettable moments and providing a seamless blend of business and leisure, and this recognition reaffirms our commitment to that vision."

Under Mr. Karl Hala's visionary leadership, the establishment has consistently demonstrated innovation, exceptional service, and an unmatched commitment to guest satisfaction.
Under Mr. Karl Hala's visionary leadership, the establishment has consistently demonstrated innovation, exceptional service, and an unmatched commitment to guest satisfaction. The award-winning hotel features state-of-the-art conference and meeting facilities, luxurious accommodations, and a range of amenities tailored to the needs of modern business travelers.

The Lagos Continental Hotel's triumph at the Hotel Managers Awards 2023 will undoubtedly inspire both guests and industry peers, reinforcing the hotel's role as a trendsetter in the world of hospitality.
The Lagos Continental Hotel's triumph at the Hotel Managers Awards 2023 serves as a reminder of its position as a beacon of hospitality, setting the standard for luxury, service, and elegance in Nigeria and beyond. This accomplishment will undoubtedly inspire both guests and industry peers, reinforcing the hotel's role as a trendsetter in the world of hospitality.

About Lagos Continental:

Lagos Continental is a renowned 5-star hotel in the heart of Lagos, providing luxury, comfort, and impeccable service to its guests. The hotel boasts exquisite dining options, state-of-the-art conference facilities, and world-class amenities, setting the standard for luxury hospitality in Nigeria. Please visit www.thelagoscontinental.com for more information.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Olaide Banjo

Public Relations Manager

The YD Company,

Email: manager@yettyd.com

