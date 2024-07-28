ADVERTISEMENT
PHOTOS: Kampala revelers groove to Joeboy's bouncy jams at Lavida Rave

Mzee Asingwire

Revelers thronged Lugogo Hockey Grounds on Saturday, July 27, singing along and grooving to music spanning several generations at the Lavida Rave, headlined by Nigerian hitmaker Joeboy.

Revelers enjoyed Joeboy's performance. Image credit: @epaulmatic/X
Revelers enjoyed Joeboy's performance. Image credit: @epaulmatic/X

Fans of Joeboy began arriving early in the afternoon, but the excitement went up when MC Diziz announced a deejaying battle between EM That Guy and Eyo Mackus, who were competing for Uganda Airlines tickets to any destination of their choice.

EM That Guy’s set featured new hits including Cici's "Hamba Juba," Uncle Waffles' "Wadibusa," Diamond Platnumz's "Komasava," Kabza De Small's "Woza," Phyno's "Do I (mixed)," Konshens' "Do Sum'n," Ethic Entertainment's "Figa," Bnxn's "Finesse," Jidenna's "Little Bit More," NSG's "Daily Duppy Part 1," Mr. Tee's "DIGII III," and Victony's "Soweto."

Mackus took the stage at 8:36 P.M., starting his set with Elijah Kitaka's "Nothing," followed by Major Lazer's "Boom," Lil Jon's "Turn Down For What," DJ Michael's "Muko Muko," Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us," Chris Brown's "Look at Me Now," Big Shaq's "Man's Not Hot," Central Cee's "Doja," Fat Joe's "All The Way Up," Rema's "Trouble Maker," Olamide's "Jinja," Rema's "Charm," Gyptian's "Hold Yuh," Vybz Kartel's "Tell You Say," QQ's "One Drop," and Dexta Daps' "Call Me If." His set ended at 9:15 P.M.

Revelers at Lavida Rave
Revelers at Lavida Rave Pulse Live Uganda
Media personality Jokwiz then invited DJ Hady on stage at 9:32 P.M., who played until 10:05 P.M., with a set dominated by pop, hip-hop, and RnB classics such as Pitbull's "International Love," Nicki Minaj's "Starships," Fuse ODG's "Azonto," Pitbull and Marc Anthony's "Rain Over Me," Swedish House Mafia's "Don't You Worry Child," Mohombi's "Coconut Tree," Pitbull's "Timber," Pop Smoke's "Dior," Ciara's "Level Up," Justin Bieber's "Intentions," Doechii's "What It Is," Kid Ink's "Main Chick," and Omarion's "Post to Be."

Hady battled with Lynda Ddane for the same prizes as the male deejays. Ddane started her set at 10:11 P.M. with Goodlyfe’s "Mr. DJ," featuring All-Stars. Her set included the highest number of Ugandan songs, such as "Parte Yani" (Ruyonga, Wonder Jr, and Zex BilangiLangi), Azawi's "10 over 10," KiDi's "Touch It," Quex's "Kachumbali," and Fik Fameica's "Kutama." Her set, which spanned various genres and countries, ended at 10:50 P.M.

Lynda Ddane
Lynda Ddane Pulse Live Uganda

Ddane and Mackus won the Uganda Airlines business class tickets, while the other deejays received economy class tickets.

Eyo Mackus, second from right, receiving a dummy ticket from Uganda Airlines officials
Eyo Mackus, second from right, receiving a dummy ticket from Uganda Airlines officials Pulse Live Uganda
At Lavida Rave, Viana Indi introduced DJ Aludah at 10:54 P.M. His set, opening with Jay-Z's "Empire State of Mind," was the shortest as Joeboy’s deejay took over at 11:11 P.M., starting with Bob Marley and the Wailers' "All in One."

Revelers enjoyed Joeboy's performance
Revelers enjoyed Joeboy's performance Pulse Live Uganda

Joeboy made a grand entrance at 11:24 P.M., dressed in a red tee, black shorts with white stripes, black shades, white stockings, and black shoes, complemented by a scarf in Uganda flag colours. He began his performance with "Body & Soul," inviting ladies on stage to dance and mingling with the crowd, expressing his gratitude to Uganda for its role in his success.

His performance lived to the billing
His performance lived to the billing Pulse Live Uganda

Joshua Baraka joined him on stage for a duet of "Nana." Joeboy performed his hit songs, including "Beginning," "Show Me," "Wetin Be Love," "Cubana," "Likkle Riddim," "Duffel Bag," "Contour," "Baby," "Call," "Don't Call Me Back," "Focus," "Lonely," "Osadebe," and "All for You."

Mzee Asingwire

