K1 De Ultimate announces the first global FUJI Virtual concert - K1 Virtual Experience

The Mayegun of Yorubaland and Fuji Legend, K1 De Ultimate, in collaboration with Fuji: A Opera, Ogidi Studios, and the Isolo Local Council Development Area, present a first-of-its-kind Fuji virtual experience to commemorate K1 De Ultimate's 50th year in the industry. The virtual experience is set to take place on November 25th and promises a fusion of culture and cutting-edge technology.

Pulse Nigeria

K1 De Ultimate has released over 86 albums and toured in over 40 countries since his first international tour between North America and Europe in 1986. To commemorate his tremendous achievements, K1 Virtual Experience seeks to unravel and tell his story in a unique way using technology, with the goal of providing an aperitive experience to core Fuji fans – at home and abroad.

The concert will be streamed live online for fans all over the world, including Nigeria. Tickets to the virtual concert are available for $6.99 per device on the official website, www.k1virtual.com. The Fuji maestro will take fans on a musical journey Era by Era, performing vibrantly to his greatest hits and featuring some surprise celebrity cameos. Furthermore, concertgoers can request songs in realtime during the live virtual experience, allowing for a more interactive set.

The K1 Virtual Experience will officially launch what has been dubbed "Fuji December." FUJI: A Opera will also present the second consecutive edition of FUJI Vibrations, a live music extravaganza scheduled for December 8th, 2022 at Muri Okunlola Park in Lagos in collaboration with LASG, LASAA, LASPARK, and many others, with some of the biggest names in Fuji and contemporary music lined up to perform. K1 De Ultimate will headline Fuji Vibrations 2022.

To purchase your K1 Virtual Experience tickets, visit www.k1virtual.com - all cards are accepted, including all Nigerian debit cards.

Super Komando, Beer, among others, is a proud sponsor of the K1 Virtual Experience.

