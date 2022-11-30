For the umpteenth time, Star Lager Beer, Nigeria’s leading beer brand lit up the city of Jos when it held ‘Turn Up With Star’ at Nite Shade Bar last weekend.
Jos comes alive as Star treats consumers to exhilarating moment
#FeatureByStarLagerBeer
Recommended articles
It was a wonderful time for consumers who were treated to a great time by the premium brand whose fun train has been touring parts of northern Nigeria in the last months.
‘Turn Up With Star,’ Jos edition, hosted consumers and fun lovers to what many described as an exhilarating moment due to the non-stop music, performances, dance, games, and award of prizes to deserving persons.
What would have been a ‘normal’ gathering at Nite Shade Bar became the talk of the night as ladies and gentlemen danced and sang their hearts out in appreciation of the brand's effort to bring premium enjoyment to their domain.
The fun train continues as Star Lager Beer storms Abuja to fulfill consumers’ longing for an unrivaled fun moment in the nation’s capital after it recently locked down Makurdi, Jalingo, and Kaduna.
#TurnUpwithStar #StarLagerBeer
---
#FeaturedPost #FeatureByStarLagerBeer
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng