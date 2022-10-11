RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

Johnnie Walker shut down Port-Harcourt for independence edition of Walkers District Party

Port Harcourt looked great in red at the Independence Edition of the Walkers District Party on the 30th of September 2022 at the Polo Club, Port Harcourt.

PH city's top creatives, music lovers, DJs and artistes gathered to celebrate Nigeria at 62 in style. The event was the talk of the town with each district dishing amazing vibes. The Art District displayed stunning renditions of the ‘Walking Man’, while the Fashion District highlighted the beauty of Nigerian couture. Bold cocktails from The Highball District flowed nonstop to keep the energy high and music from the Party District kept everyone on the dancefloor.

Port Harcourt’s finest Dan Dizzy delivered a spectacular performance before Victony and Peruzzi gave party enthusiasts a performance to remember. DJ Titanium and a host of other fantastic DJs took guests on a journey with the deck with old school jams, trendy hits and crowd favourite bangers. It was an all-round thrilling experience, a build up on Walkers District Lagos, Abuja, and Ibadan.

With Walkers District, Johnnie Walker continues to curate a platform that encourages the Nigerians to #KeepWalking, taking on life's challenges in their stride and being their most authentic selves. We can’t wait to see where next they go!

Follow @johnniewalkerng on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter or search our hashtags #KeepWalkingNG #WalkersDistrict to keep up with the party.

