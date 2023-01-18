INFINIX rewards dancers and hype winners with millions in cash prize on Turn Up Friday Show

Recall that for their #TurnUpFridayWithInfinix show, the smartphone brand not only set out to entertain their fans but also reward them. The brand called for entries in various categories like- Dance, Hype, Rap, and Style.

After four exciting rounds, Slim Shady was crowned as the #InfinixHypeKing winner and was rewarded with N500,000 while Kiddo Moves Dance crew beat Dance to Fame and other dance groups to win the cash prize of N1,000,000.

The winners had a chance to perform as celebrity guests on DSTV Turn Up Friday show and will be part of Infinix entertainment activities going forward.

This is another example of Infinix changing lives of fans and brand loyalists, and also empowering today’s youth to stand out from the crowd and show the world who they are & what they stand for.

