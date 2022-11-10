RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

ICYMI: Niniola, M.I, Shina Peters, others thrill fans at Glenfiddich’s Experimental Night

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByGlenfiddich

ICYMI: Niniola, M.I, Shina Peters, others thrill fans at Glenfiddich’s Experimental Night
ICYMI: Niniola, M.I, Shina Peters, others thrill fans at Glenfiddich’s Experimental Night

On Saturday, November 5th, Glenfiddich, the world’s leading single-malt whisky, entertained consumers with amazing music, great vibes, and premium whisky at the renowned Glenfiddich Experimental Night. The event which was held at the Jewel Aeida, Lekki, Lagos was hosted by Nancy Isime and Manolo Spanky and filled with an array of exciting moments, combining music with the Lagos nightlife experience.

Recommended articles

Known for creating a concert-like atmosphere where people can socialize amid great music, whisky, and specially curated musical performances, this year's Experimental Night celebrated the fusion of old classics with modern sounds. Guests enjoyed performances from M.I, Sir Shina Peters, Naeto C, The Compozers (all the way from the UK), Young John, Niniola, DJ Johann Wald from Barcelona, and Deejay Whales.

ICYMI: Niniola, M.I, Shina Peters, others thrill fans at Glenfiddich’s Experimental Night
ICYMI: Niniola, M.I, Shina Peters, others thrill fans at Glenfiddich’s Experimental Night Pulse Nigeria
ICYMI: Niniola, M.I, Shina Peters, others thrill fans at Glenfiddich’s Experimental Night
ICYMI: Niniola, M.I, Shina Peters, others thrill fans at Glenfiddich’s Experimental Night Pulse Nigeria

With a bit of Africanism, the night started with a rousing performance from afro-juju musician, Shina Peters who with his mastery in Afrobeats, took the audience a look back in time with rich and soulful music. His legendary hits were a combination of Yoruba music and highlife which filled the air with chanted vocals and interesting rhythms with percussion instruments.

ICYMI: Niniola, M.I, Shina Peters, others thrill fans at Glenfiddich’s Experimental Night
ICYMI: Niniola, M.I, Shina Peters, others thrill fans at Glenfiddich’s Experimental Night Pulse Nigeria

Africa’s finest hip-hop artist, M.I Abaga who is widely heralded as Africa’s most commercially successful rapper amongst his other hits, performed songs from his new album “The Guy”. His performance was a blend of ever-flawless rap flow with the classic mid-tempo rhythm that left the audience bobbling with excitement.

ICYMI: Niniola, M.I, Shina Peters, others thrill fans at Glenfiddich’s Experimental Night
ICYMI: Niniola, M.I, Shina Peters, others thrill fans at Glenfiddich’s Experimental Night Pulse Nigeria
ICYMI: Niniola, M.I, Shina Peters, others thrill fans at Glenfiddich’s Experimental Night
ICYMI: Niniola, M.I, Shina Peters, others thrill fans at Glenfiddich’s Experimental Night Pulse Nigeria

Following in the night’s exhilaration, Dj Johann Wald from Barcelona and Deejay Whales took the energy in the room to a higher level by giving the audience an innovative and exciting beat-matching tempo of the latest hits that powered the mood of the audience while keeping them in an energetic flow.

ICYMI: Niniola, M.I, Shina Peters, others thrill fans at Glenfiddich’s Experimental Night
ICYMI: Niniola, M.I, Shina Peters, others thrill fans at Glenfiddich’s Experimental Night Pulse Nigeria

Superstar vocalist Niniola’s performance was nothing short of thrilling, alluring, and energetic. Performing fans’ all-time favorite “Maradona”, Niniola hit the stage with high-spirited vocals. Every part of their performance was excitingly choreographed.

ICYMI: Niniola, M.I, Shina Peters, others thrill fans at Glenfiddich’s Experimental Night
ICYMI: Niniola, M.I, Shina Peters, others thrill fans at Glenfiddich’s Experimental Night Pulse Nigeria

Taking the stage and delivering on their mantra “music is a universal language”, The Compozers, filled the room with electrifying Gen-z vibes with live instrumental renditions, giving the audience a mix of local and international hit songs.

ICYMI: Niniola, M.I, Shina Peters, others thrill fans at Glenfiddich’s Experimental Night
ICYMI: Niniola, M.I, Shina Peters, others thrill fans at Glenfiddich’s Experimental Night Pulse Nigeria
ICYMI: Niniola, M.I, Shina Peters, others thrill fans at Glenfiddich’s Experimental Night
ICYMI: Niniola, M.I, Shina Peters, others thrill fans at Glenfiddich’s Experimental Night Pulse Nigeria

Ending the night in a grand style, Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer Young John gave an energetic performance of his hit singles, which left the audience wanting more.

ICYMI: Niniola, M.I, Shina Peters, others thrill fans at Glenfiddich’s Experimental Night
ICYMI: Niniola, M.I, Shina Peters, others thrill fans at Glenfiddich’s Experimental Night Pulse Nigeria

It is no doubt that the Glenfiddich Experimental Night was nothing short of entertaining, and we can't wait for the next experience!

To learn more about Glenfiddich and upcoming consumer experiences in Nigeria, follow @glenfiddich_ng on Instagram, Twitter & Facebook.

ICYMI: Niniola, M.I, Shina Peters, others thrill fans at Glenfiddich’s Experimental Night
ICYMI: Niniola, M.I, Shina Peters, others thrill fans at Glenfiddich’s Experimental Night Pulse Nigeria
ICYMI: Niniola, M.I, Shina Peters, others thrill fans at Glenfiddich’s Experimental Night
ICYMI: Niniola, M.I, Shina Peters, others thrill fans at Glenfiddich’s Experimental Night Pulse Nigeria
ICYMI: Niniola, M.I, Shina Peters, others thrill fans at Glenfiddich’s Experimental Night
ICYMI: Niniola, M.I, Shina Peters, others thrill fans at Glenfiddich’s Experimental Night Pulse Nigeria
ICYMI: Niniola, M.I, Shina Peters, others thrill fans at Glenfiddich’s Experimental Night
ICYMI: Niniola, M.I, Shina Peters, others thrill fans at Glenfiddich’s Experimental Night Pulse Nigeria
ICYMI: Niniola, M.I, Shina Peters, others thrill fans at Glenfiddich’s Experimental Night
ICYMI: Niniola, M.I, Shina Peters, others thrill fans at Glenfiddich’s Experimental Night Pulse Nigeria
ICYMI: Niniola, M.I, Shina Peters, others thrill fans at Glenfiddich’s Experimental Night
ICYMI: Niniola, M.I, Shina Peters, others thrill fans at Glenfiddich’s Experimental Night Pulse Nigeria
ICYMI: Niniola, M.I, Shina Peters, others thrill fans at Glenfiddich’s Experimental Night
ICYMI: Niniola, M.I, Shina Peters, others thrill fans at Glenfiddich’s Experimental Night Pulse Nigeria
ICYMI: Niniola, M.I, Shina Peters, others thrill fans at Glenfiddich’s Experimental Night
ICYMI: Niniola, M.I, Shina Peters, others thrill fans at Glenfiddich’s Experimental Night Pulse Nigeria
ICYMI: Niniola, M.I, Shina Peters, others thrill fans at Glenfiddich’s Experimental Night
ICYMI: Niniola, M.I, Shina Peters, others thrill fans at Glenfiddich’s Experimental Night Pulse Nigeria
ICYMI: Niniola, M.I, Shina Peters, others thrill fans at Glenfiddich’s Experimental Night
ICYMI: Niniola, M.I, Shina Peters, others thrill fans at Glenfiddich’s Experimental Night Pulse Nigeria

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByGlenfiddich

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Should you be using Kayan Mata products?

Should you be using Kayan Mata products?

The best and worst alternatives when you are out of lube

The best and worst alternatives when you are out of lube

5 foods to help with vagina rejuvenation

5 foods to help with vagina rejuvenation

#7UpBeYou: Star Mascot; Fido Dido, encourage Nigerians to tap into their originality with a new message

#7UpBeYou: Star Mascot; Fido Dido, encourage Nigerians to tap into their originality with a new message

Akan Drum: The oldest African artefact in the British Museum

Akan Drum: The oldest African artefact in the British Museum

5 foods you should not eat on an empty stomach

5 foods you should not eat on an empty stomach

5 alternatives to an expensive wedding

5 alternatives to an expensive wedding

ICYMI: Niniola, M.I, Shina Peters, others thrill fans at Glenfiddich’s Experimental Night

ICYMI: Niniola, M.I, Shina Peters, others thrill fans at Glenfiddich’s Experimental Night

Are you bad at your job and relationships or do you just have ADHD?

Are you bad at your job and relationships or do you just have ADHD?

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected! Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Stones & Bones: Pepsi, Hard Rock Cafe hosts top musical Event in Lagos

Stones & Bones: Pepsi, Hard Rock Cafe hosts top musical Event in Lagos

Indigenous Books & Authors’ Galore at the 4th Akada Children’s Book Festival

Indigenous Books & Authors’ Galore at the 4th Akada Children’s Book Festival

Livespot to position Lagos as the Epicentre of Global Entertainment this December with #EWLagos, Livespot X Festival & the launch of the Livespot Entertarium

Livespot360 to Position Lagos as the Epicentre of Global Entertainment This December with #EWLagos, Livespot X Festival

CANDO! Nigeria hosts its second Paint, Sip, and Plant event

CANDO! Nigeria hosts its second Paint, Sip, and Plant event