ICYMI: Niniola, M.I, Shina Peters, others thrill fans at Glenfiddich’s Experimental Night

Known for creating a concert-like atmosphere where people can socialize amid great music, whisky, and specially curated musical performances, this year's Experimental Night celebrated the fusion of old classics with modern sounds. Guests enjoyed performances from M.I, Sir Shina Peters, Naeto C, The Compozers (all the way from the UK), Young John, Niniola, DJ Johann Wald from Barcelona, and Deejay Whales.

With a bit of Africanism, the night started with a rousing performance from afro-juju musician, Shina Peters who with his mastery in Afrobeats, took the audience a look back in time with rich and soulful music. His legendary hits were a combination of Yoruba music and highlife which filled the air with chanted vocals and interesting rhythms with percussion instruments.

Africa’s finest hip-hop artist, M.I Abaga who is widely heralded as Africa’s most commercially successful rapper amongst his other hits, performed songs from his new album “The Guy”. His performance was a blend of ever-flawless rap flow with the classic mid-tempo rhythm that left the audience bobbling with excitement.

Following in the night’s exhilaration, Dj Johann Wald from Barcelona and Deejay Whales took the energy in the room to a higher level by giving the audience an innovative and exciting beat-matching tempo of the latest hits that powered the mood of the audience while keeping them in an energetic flow.

Superstar vocalist Niniola’s performance was nothing short of thrilling, alluring, and energetic. Performing fans’ all-time favorite “Maradona”, Niniola hit the stage with high-spirited vocals. Every part of their performance was excitingly choreographed.

Taking the stage and delivering on their mantra “music is a universal language”, The Compozers, filled the room with electrifying Gen-z vibes with live instrumental renditions, giving the audience a mix of local and international hit songs.

Ending the night in a grand style, Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer Young John gave an energetic performance of his hit singles, which left the audience wanting more.

It is no doubt that the Glenfiddich Experimental Night was nothing short of entertaining, and we can't wait for the next experience!

