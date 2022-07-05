RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

Ice Prince, Victony, King Perryy, others shut down the Mainland BlockParty

#FeatureByMBP - On Sunday, June 26, 2022, the biggest youth event in Nigeria, Mainland BlockParty, went down.

It was one for the history books as thousands of people trooped into the Secret Garden for a night of music, food, drinks, games and positive energy.

Legendary Nigerian rapper Ice Prince rocked the event with the performance of his greatest hits. Blaqbonez, in the usual fashion, gave an authoritative set with his string of hit songs.

When King Perryy performed his smash hit 'Go German', the crowd went wild.

Victony, a Mainland BlockParty favourite, ended the show with a quick run of his pop smash tunes.

Other artists who performed were Naya Akanji, Majeeed and Kola Williams.

This month's edition of Mainland BlockParty was a total rave. The lineup of DJs, DJ Titanium, Maze & Xtreme, Crayvelli, smallzthedj and DJ VOYST, kept the show rocking for hours.

The all-star team of hypemen - M.I.A, Livewire, Tolu Daniels and Toby Shang, kept the energy at an all-time high throughout the event.

In this month's edition of Mainland BlockParty, there was a PARTY SAFE corner for people who felt tired and wanted to rest or wanted to report cases of harassment.

In case you missed out on this month’s edition, you can see photos of the MainlandBlock Party below;

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByMBP

Ice Prince, Victony, King Perryy, others shut down the Mainland BlockParty

