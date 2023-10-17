ADVERTISEMENT
How The Creative Colony (TCC) is impacting the lives of children

We, the Creative Colony, started our journey from here, being a small community of artists trying to make as much impact in the creative space by creatives for creatives.

This is how we'd like to define our I.M.P.A.C.T:

I — Improve the lives of all kids and youths who come to us, either with their creative skills or educational empowerment showing them the value in having a creative voice.

You needed to see Darasimi’s elated face (overall winner in the just concluded Diamond in The Rough event) filled with so much joy and gratitude.
M — Mobilise and motivate. we in TCC over the years haven't just gathered children in different workshops, but motivated and inspired them that they can achieve greatness with their creative ability. You needed to see Darasimi's elated face (overall winner in the just concluded Diamond in The Rough event) filled with so much joy and gratitude. That's what we want to keep giving as a creative foundation.

P — Purpose-driven and dedicated. We strive and thrive in giving these kids a sense of purpose. Sometimes, it can be hard to believe you can achieve something by yourself but a lot better and easier to accomplish something when two or three people hold you by the hand and say they believe in you and you can do anything.

C — Create. As creatives, we are constantly creating and innovating ways to help kids in all art forms, that’s why we have workshops, a dedicated team and partnerships who come together to create amazing self-empowering events.

T — Train. We are all about training, our growing team of young inspiring creatives have come from all over the nation and have dedicated their time and skills to helping each child. These people are the best in the world and constantly improve themselves, not just as TCC but as individual creatives in their own rights.

And so there you have it: IMPACT, we are opportune to have worked with and impacted over 1,000 kids annually since the inception of our project in 2019. Our impact cuts across five Local Government Areas in Lagos, including in Mushin, Oworoshoki, Alimosho, Makoko, and not too long ago in Adenta Village in Ghana.

You can view them here on our website. We seek to beat this number by next year, with an impact of over 2,000 kids annually; and in five years from now, Project 1 Million Kids.

With what we have been able to gracefully achieve within 4 short years, we've seen hopes come alive in creative Dance, Arts and Craft, Academic pursuit, Painting and so on in the lives of children.
With what we have been able to gracefully achieve within four short years, we've seen hopes come alive in creative dance, arts and craft, academic pursuit, painting and so on in the lives of children. And we hope to do more! Join us on this journey and let us together make a positive impact on the next generation of creatives.

We are proudly sponsored by Pulse Nigeria, Revolve Constructions Ltd and 36MediaNG.

