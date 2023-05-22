Hero Lager's People's Hero Initiative recognises worth in fast-rising artists

Pulse Nigeria

The People's Hero Initiative which is an offshoot of Hero Lager's Uru Dia campaign which seeks to recognise and reward the worth within the brand's consumers is expected to give the artists the much-needed platform, funding, and mentoring to navigate the daunting journey to acceptance and recognition in the music industry.

Marketing Director, International Breweries Plc, Bamise Oyegbami, made this known at the launch event held at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Ikeja GRA, Lagos on Friday, May 5, 2023.

"Uru Dia alludes to recognising the worth within which forms the basis of what Hero Lager hopes to achieve with the campaign by challenging society to not judge a book by its cover but instead to look beyond the superficial to see the worthiness of heroes, Hero Lager, and the work we all do.

"We often focus on the results and only show support to those who are already established. But Hero Lager is doing the opposite; the brand, through its People's Hero Initiative has opted to stand by creatives who are still on their journey to earning the acknowledgement and recognition they deserve," Oyegbami said.

The initiative which aims to foster the development of an ecosystem that artists can leverage to receive support in the form of funding, airplay and distribution of their work, as well as mentorship from established music acts is expected to support more creatives in the near future.

Providing more insight into the People's Hero Initiative, Marketing Manager, Hero Lager, Dubem Orji explained that the Uru Dia campaign is yet another expression of Hero Lager's belief that every hard-working Nigerian deserves to the recognised and rewarded for their effort.

"In the past, Hero Lager has lent support to Igbo apprentices through the Igba Boi Initiative and individuals in different sectors of the creative industry through The People's Hero Talent Hunt. This time around, we are focusing on the music industry which is currently the biggest creative expression in Nigeria because we see many artistes struggle to get ahead even though they possess undeniable talent," Orji said.

Speaking further, he noted that, "Hero Lager sees the worth in these music talents and that’s why we are going to great lengths to support them with strategic partnerships and collaborations aside from funding and mentoring."

"Through the People's Hero Initiative, Hero Lager plans to create a ripple effect that will transform the growth of the entire creative industry by building an ecosystem new entrants and rising talents can leverage to showcase their talents, network with industry professionals, and access resources that will help them grow their careers."

The launch event witnessed the presence of officials of International Breweries Plc, pressmen, brand ambassadors, and artist beneficiaries of the campaign.

Hero Lager has always supported society, especially in the communities in which it operates. The brand believes that by working together, the entertainment and hospitality industries will continue to thrive and create memorable experiences for consumers.

