RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

Guests enjoy an evening of food, fashion & fragrance at the singleton social

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Sunday, 20th February was a celebration of food, flavours and fun moments with friends at The Singleton Social where food and fashion enthusiasts spent an evening along the stunning Lekki coastline with the finest single malt whisky.

singleton
singleton

The venue bubbled and sizzled with excitement as guests swished and sashayed in stunning outfits, teasing their senses with delicious sweet and savoury gourmet dishes prepared by top Nigerian culinary geniuses, Chef Fregz and Chef Soliat. Above the din of mmmh’s and ooh la la’s, rose the unmistakable clink of a toast to The Singleton– the quintessential accompaniment for sweet and savoury meals enjoyed with friends.

Recommended articles

The Singleton is just getting started on its scrumptious journey of deliciousness in Nigeria and you don’t want to miss out. Keep up by following @thesingletonngr and #TheSingletonSocial on Instagram.

---

#FeatureBySingleton

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Are you happy?' 5 people in their 20s talk about their mental health

'Are you happy?' 5 people in their 20s talk about their mental health

Guests enjoy an evening of food, fashion & fragrance at the singleton social

Guests enjoy an evening of food, fashion & fragrance at the singleton social

5 things every real man must do

5 things every real man must do

Are sex toys sinful? 5 Christians talk about this

Are sex toys sinful? 5 Christians talk about this

Do you know about Queen Luwoo, the first and only female Ooni of Ife?

Do you know about Queen Luwoo, the first and only female Ooni of Ife?

How to orgasm together, here are 5 tips for couples

How to orgasm together, here are 5 tips for couples

5 things to do immediately you become engaged

5 things to do immediately you become engaged

Best pen*s size to make a woman orgasm revealed – and 8 tips to make yours bigger

Best pen*s size to make a woman orgasm revealed – and 8 tips to make yours bigger

How to handle stress

How to handle stress