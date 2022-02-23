The venue bubbled and sizzled with excitement as guests swished and sashayed in stunning outfits, teasing their senses with delicious sweet and savoury gourmet dishes prepared by top Nigerian culinary geniuses, Chef Fregz and Chef Soliat. Above the din of mmmh’s and ooh la la’s, rose the unmistakable clink of a toast to The Singleton– the quintessential accompaniment for sweet and savoury meals enjoyed with friends.
Guests enjoy an evening of food, fashion & fragrance at the singleton social
Sunday, 20th February was a celebration of food, flavours and fun moments with friends at The Singleton Social where food and fashion enthusiasts spent an evening along the stunning Lekki coastline with the finest single malt whisky.
Recommended articles
The Singleton is just getting started on its scrumptious journey of deliciousness in Nigeria and you don’t want to miss out. Keep up by following @thesingletonngr and #TheSingletonSocial on Instagram.
---
#FeatureBySingleton
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng