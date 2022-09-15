Goldberg celebrates consumers to mark Goldberg Omoluabi Day

The winners were selected out of thousands who took part in a weeklong campaign that encouraged consumers to create a badge and state why they considered themselves an “Omoluabi,” a term that the brand has adopted to refer to its customers who embody the Yoruba cultural values of hard work, excellence, respect, and good character, among others.

The surprise team, led by one of Goldberg’s brand ambassadors and Nigerian actor, Debo Adebayo popularly known as Mr Macaroni, and skit maker, Yemi Elesho, went to the residences of selected participants to celebrate with them and encourage them to keep up the good work. Karkarkey, the Ayanwale of Goldberg alongside popular eulogist, Asabi Akewi also delivered an impressive performance with the talking drum eulogising the consumers for their hard work and excellence.

Pulse Nigeria

Commenting on this year’s direction, Senior Brand Manager, Goldberg, Mr Olaoluwa Babalola said, “As a brand, we have always been at the forefront of encouraging our consumers to uphold Yoruba cultural values that make them Omoluabi. Hard work and excellence are some of these values which we have dialled up with our E Ku Ise campaign. This year, we chose to celebrate Goldberg Omoluabi Day in a way that will inspire our consumers to identify as Omoluabi and wear the badge proudly.”

“Those we are celebrating today are a representation of the larger Omoluabi tribe who work hard and go the extra mile to excel in their various fields of endeavour. This is who we are and this is what we want the world to know about the Omoluabi. We are happy to be celebrating with these winners and we encourage our consumers to stay true to our cultural values,” he said.

Commending the brand, one of the celebrated Omoluabi, a female commercial driver who hails from Ogun State but plies her trade in Ikeja, Lagos, Yetunde Amole, stated that she was wowed that the brand selected her out of many, celebrated and rewarded her. She said the recognition means a lot to her as it will further motivate her to carry her culture on her shoulders with pride and boost her morale at work.

It will be recalled that in September 2021, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, graced the maiden edition of the Goldberg Omoluabi Day, where the monarch endorsed the day and commended the brand for its role in cultural preservation and celebration of the good people of Yorubaland.

