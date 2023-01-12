Foundation partners FCMG for charity event GLOWFUX Concert ’22

The day which started like every other day recorded the successful hosting of the much-talked-about 7th edition of the annual charity concert called GLOWFUX.

GLOWFUX Charity Concert, an initiative of Fanafillit Integrated Concepts, is an annual end-of-the-year charity event that brings together children from orphanages/special needs establishments for memorable end-of-the-year celebrations with the general public.

In its usual style, the event had loads and loads of games for both adults and children without any form of discrimination, and winners of each competition which were ably anchored by the popular children's party MC - Daddy Yo went home with a variety of souvenirs courtesy of Rite Foods, Omo Detergent, FIDSON Healthcare and Beloxxi Biscuits and Bobo Foods. Noteworthy as well is the scholarship in ICT by Epeetech Solutions for five individuals from Lofty Skills Soccer Academy who emerged the most outstanding in a brain tease game.

The hallmark of the event was the induction of new GLOWFUX Young Ambassadors who were charged to become promoters of the humanitarian cause and other charitable initiatives. The new young ambassadors are Master Diamond Olowu, the popular child music act Vanessa Jones, Miss Hidarat Aroyewun and Miss Oluwadarasimi Kalejaiye.

Also, some awards of recognition were presented to individuals and organizations who were identified with outstanding humanitarian exploits for the year 2022 calendar. The awardees are Oba Adedokun Abolarin, the Orangun of Oke-Ila as GLOWFUX Man of the Year 2022 who was unavoidably absent, Olori Sekinat Aramide Elegushi who was ably represented by Mrs. Oyeleye and Otunba Tope Oyefeso received the GLOWFUX Woman of the Year 2022 award, Iba Habeeb Okunola MON, the Akosin of Yoruba land who was ably represented by Mr. Folarin Animashaun was awarded the prestigious GLOWFUX Detribalised Philanthropist of the Year 2022 while Ark of Relief Charity Foundation, Airtel Nigeria and Ambassador Temitope Williams received the GLOWFUX NGO of the Year 2022, GLOWFUX Socially Responsible Company of the Year 2022 and GLOWFUX Ambassador of the Year 2022 respectively.

Also recognised was Ambassador Gbolahan Odukoya who was appreciated for his remarkable contribution to the success of the GLOWFUX Charity Concert 2022.

The 2022 edition of the concert held at the frontage of Dan & Den Arena, Elegushi Beachfront, Lekki, Lagos had in attendance, six establishments for the needy, namely, Little Saints Orphanage, Lofty Skills Soccer Academy (a football academy for the less privileged), Modupe Cole Memorial Home, Peculiar Saints Orphanage, Child Lifeline Home and Only God Charity Home Initiative.

All the beneficiary establishments carted home lots of gift items ranging from clothes, food, household items etc., courtesy of the over 200 guests each of whom arrived at the event with gifts for the beneficiary homes.

As everyone at the event was entertained with superlative performances by MC Wadada, Da’Fresh Olorin, Vanessa Jones, Meyrah, First Class Comedian, Hilary Jackson, DBard Creative Media, and Dom Sax etc., so were they all treated to refreshments like biscuits, sausage and drinks courtesy of Beloxxi Biscuits and Rite Foods. And at the end of the event, everyone left with souvenir bags containing well-packaged jollof rice prepared by Beeth Events Concepts and other branded products courtesy of FIDSON Healthcare PLC, Rite Foods, Beloxxi Biscuits and Omo Detergent.

It is worthy of note that this edition of GLOWFUX Charity Concert would bring to the record, a total of 13 special needs (government-owned and private-owned) establishments with over a thousand children and adults that have benefited from the project since inception.

The GLOWFUX 2022 recorded the support of FIDSON Healthcare, Beloxxi Biscuits, Unilever Nig, Rite Foods, Bobo Foods, Elegushi Royal stool, iCare Foundation, Courtville Group, Seniors Wellbeing Foundation, Hands Lifting Hearts Initiatives, Corsican Brothers, MALENS diagnostics, Headway Events, DJ MAPS Productions, Epeetech Solutions, NINE28 Multimedia .

