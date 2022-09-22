“Flying Fish, our response to flavoured beer lovers yearning” – Tolulope Adedeji, Marketing Director, International Breweries Plc

Speaking at the unveil, Marketing Director, International Breweries Plc, Tolulope Adedeji, expressed excitement at the new flavoured alcoholic beer.

Adedeji said, “Today, we launch Flying Fish, a perfect blend of premium beer and zesty lemon flavour into the Nigerian market to the delight of our consumers who wanted us to introduce something different to them because they know our pedigree when it comes to making premium beers that people love. Flying Fish comes at 4.5% ABV in a unique flint bottle and golden liquid which is as unexpected as the brand name. Nothing tastes like this and this is why both men and women will equally love it.”

Brand Manager, Flying Fish, Ifeoma Igbokidi explained that Flying Fish will cater to the category of consumers who prefer alcoholic content beers with a tinge of sweetness and flavour.

“We are genuinely excited about this product because we not only see its potential in terms of how well it will do in the market but also because we know Nigerians will love it just as much” Igbokidi said.

Flying Fish comes in a zesty lemon flavour that leaves the consumer feeling playful and vibrant. Some of the guests who attended the launch attested to this.

Kingsley Alfred, a consumer noted the unique taste of Flying Fish. According to him, “The taste is nothing like I have ever experienced before. I am not much of a beer drinker, however, when I tasted Flying Fish, I loved it and can already predict it will be a favourite of myself and my friends who love more flavour than the typical beers.”

Another guest at the launch, Kelechi Osude had only positive words for the International Breweries team. “I can’t tell you how excited I am to be here to witness this event. I have had Flying Fish, and I can confidently say that it hits all the right spots for me,” she said.

