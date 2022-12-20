Fireboy, Kizz Daniel, Portable, Flavour, others shutdown Lagos at Merrybet Celebrity Fans Challenge Show

Meanwhile, the likes of Fireboy, Kizz Daniel, Portable, Flavour, Orezi, Oritsefemi, Ladé, Jumabee, Tolibian, Teddy A, Mr Real, Candybleakz and other talented stars turned-up on stage to deliver top notch performances.

One of the major highlights of the event is Portable’s electrifying performance laced with dance and extreme display of showmanship. The self-acclaimed street problem did not only throw himself at fans but also climbed far-up on stage to dance.

Portable’s decision to climb a tall pole became interesting to over 15,000 fans at the event when he was able to come down in peace and not in pieces.

Meanwhile, Fireboy, Flavour, Orezi, Teddy A and Jumabee’s sexy performances of their banging love songs created an exciting atmosphere for the crowd of fans at the event.

Also, Candy Bleakz, Mr. Real, T Dollar & Olamzzy also brought street energy on stage while performing some of their hit songs to thrill fans while Tolibian and Adulthood crooner, Ladé decided to flex their vocal muscles on stage with amazing rendition of their viral songs to serenade fans.

Kizz Daniel ended the show with a fire-brand and audience-engaging performance where he brought some fans on stage to sing some of his hit songs word for word and it was a fun-filled moment to witness

However, it was all fun and excitement on Saturday night as DJ OP Dot, DJ Yorgzy, DJ Khoded, DJ Sneh and other talented Disc Jockeys created a perfect party moments for fans with their magic hands on the wheels of steel besides enthralling hype by Hardvantage, Talk n Do, Jerrywealth, REC and others.

No doubt, every single moment at the 2022 edition of Merrybet Celebrity Fans Challenge will leave a lasting imprint in the minds of fans.

Brands like; Viva Detergent, Imperio Perfumes, Imperial Blue, Market Equity, Wakanow, House Of Lunettes, Expoze, MTN among others created additional excitement for fans at their various sponsor corners.

