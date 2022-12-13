ADVERTISEMENT
Fast-selling ticket sales, Flutterwave Flytime Fest 2022 | December 21 - 24, 2022

Flytime Group has presented unmatched line-ups, premium productions and experiences curated for maximum audience entertainment year after year. Flutterwave Flytime Fest 2022 is no exception, with high-demand for a chance to be a part of Everything Fly #FFF2022.

DAY 2, DEC 22 ‘22 - Mr Money With the Vibe ASAKE, VIP tickets are officially 80% SOLD OUT and Table tickets are 85% SOLD OUT. DAY 1, Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged featuring CRAIG DAVID & 20 PERFORMING ARTISTS & DAY 4, StarBoy Live WIZKID dates are following close behind in fast-selling tickets.

Tickets are available ONLY on the official FFF2022 ticketing website (tickets.flytimefest.com). Tables are on sale at The Concierge Company | 08180222111 | tables@conciergecompany.net.

*Flutterwave Flytime Fest 2022 will not honour tickets sold by unauthorised sellers and 3rd parties. FFF will NOT service or support any category of tickets, including table tickets obtained from any other source than *The Concierge Company.

Be vigilant and kindly report fraudulent attempts to: hello@flytimefest.com

PERFORMING ARTISTS FFF2022

WIZKID. CRAIG DAVID. ASAKE. WANDE COAL. ADEKUNLE GOLD. OMAH LAY.MAYORKUN.REEKADO BANKS.TENI. BNXN.ZINOLEESKY. BLAQBONEZ.VICTONY.PHEELZ. FAVE.YOUNG JONN. BEHANI. GUCHI. LIYA.LOVN.RAEBEL.TROD.SGaWd. DJ OBI ( Resident DJ). DJ SPADE. DJ LAMBO & more to be announced.

Keep up to date with @Flytimefest on social media on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

FLUTTERWAVE FLYTIME FEST 2022 is proudly presented by our long-term partners, new Flytime family and Media partnerships. Flutterwave, Baba Ijebu, Pepsi, Heineken, Desperados, Star Radler, Martell, Magicline Films, Road14 Studios, Pulse, Business Day, The Beat 99.9FM, The Guardian Life, Culture Custodian and Lagos Weekender.

CONTACT//Marketing: ibiyemi@flytimemusicfestival.com

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByFlytimeGroup

