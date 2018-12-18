The event which was a great success held at The FreeMe Space in Lagos on December 13, 2018 with a huge turnout.

The Basement Gig's second anniversary featured amazing performances by the headlining artists – Yung L, Sir Dauda, GoodGirl LA, Dapo Tuburna, Attitude and BlaqBonez.

Surprise performances by Falz and Mystro got the crowd all excited, as well as live mixes by DJ Six7even, DJ Jizzi and DJ Sensei Lo.

Also, in attendance were Skales, Ehiz, Aramide, Ladipoe, Shody The Turnup King and many more.

The event was hosted by Kemi Smallzz and Sheye Banks.