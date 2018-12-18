The event which was a great success held at The FreeMe Space in Lagos on December 13, 2018 with a huge turnout.

Dapo Tuburna performing at The Basement Gig 2nd edition
Sir Dauda performing at The Basement Gig

The Basement Gig's second anniversary featured amazing performances by the headlining artists – Yung L, Sir Dauda, GoodGirl LA, Dapo Tuburna, Attitude and BlaqBonez.

Yung L performing at The Basement Gig 2nd year anniversary

Surprise performances by Falz and Mystro got the crowd all excited, as well as live mixes by DJ Six7even, DJ Jizzi and DJ Sensei Lo.

Aramide at The Basement Gig 2nd year anniversary
The Basement Gig (9)
Guests at The Basement Gig

Also, in attendance were Skales, Ehiz, Aramide, Ladipoe, Shody The Turnup King and many more.

DJ Lambo at The Basement Gig 2nd year anniversary
Jimmy at The Basement Gig 2nd year anniversary
Ehiz at The Basement Gig 2nd year anniversary

The event was hosted by Kemi Smallzz and Sheye Banks.