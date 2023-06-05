D’USSE Cognac global brand ambassador host unforgettable cocktail event in Lagos, Nigeria

The event had in attendance Global vice president, Marketing D’usse, Jennifer Pisciotta , Sherwin Robinson vice president Marketing/ D'usse , Rocnation , Larry Gaga, Obi Ajuonuma (DJ Obi) , Do2dtun of Cool FM , Ify Okoye, Michael Ugwu, Toyosi Etim Effiong, Aibee Abidoye, Onyeka Ugwu and other top media, music , lifestyle and hospitality executives.

The highlight of the event was a masterclass held by Sullivan Doh, the Global Brand ambassador for D’USSE Cognac , who educated attendees on the different variants of D’USSE Cognac, including VSOP and XO. The attendees were treated to an immersive experience, learning about the unique qualities of each variant, and how they can be best enjoyed.

After the masterclass, the event transitioned into a more relaxed and social atmosphere, where attendees were able to network and enjoy D'USSE Cognac cocktails. The highlight of this session was attendees creation of their own signature cocktails with the guidance of expert mixologists.

The event was a great success, bringing together individuals from different industries to enjoy an evening of luxury and entertainment. D'USSE Cognac continues to be a leading brand in the cognac industry, and events like this only serve to solidify its reputation as a premium and sought-after brand.

Masterfully crafted in the cellars of the Chateau de Cognac – a home with a 200-year legacy of creating some of the world’s finest Cognacs –D’usse VSOP is a unique blend of meticulously hand-selected Eaux-de-vie aged 4 years or more, while XO is aged ten years or more. D’USSE VSOP on the nose reveals a powerful bouquet, rich in woody notes that are layered with touches of cinnamon and floral notes while D’usse XO is an uncompromising Cognac that delivers complex flavor notes of ripe blackberry and apricot, layered with hints of dark chocolate and walnut, culminating in an exceptionally balanced finish.

D’usse cognac bottle design is inspired by the liquid it contains; both classic and modern, and bearing the Cross of Lorraine – a symbol of honor, courage and perseverance used by the French resistance during World War II – a statement wherever it rests.

D’USSE cognac is the creation of a passionate artist and visionary, Maitre de Chai Michel Casavecchia, whose two decades of experience as curator at the Chateau de Cognac saw him create the D’USSE VSOP, and D’USSE XO. D’USSE Cognac is a partnership between Mr. Shawn ‘JAY-Z’ Carter and Bacardi Limited where Mr Carter leads the global strategy for the brand, with a clear vision to set a new standard for cognac around the globe. Cognac remains a key asset behind the bar, and D’usse cognac remains the perfect blend to continue reinvigorating the category.

