CREAM sponsors Industry Night with Blaqbonez

Creative Reality Entertainment Arts & Music (C.R.E.A.M) has signed a collaboration agreement with El Carnaval Limited to sponsor Industry Nite. Industry Nite is Nigeria’s longest-running talent discovery and performance event, organized to provide a platform for upcoming and established artists to showcase their talents. Industry Nite provides aspiring artists with the opportunity to showcase their talent to industry professionals, as well as offer networking opportunities. This partnership creates more opportunities for talents to be discovered, promoted and showcased.

CREAM is a headline sponsor for Industry Nite with BLAQBONEZ, happening on Thursday, 24th November 2022. CREAM is on a mission to support creative talents to reach their highest potential through the provision of a community, training, talent management and business enterprise. CREAM operates a digital platform that allows creative talents to share their content with a readily available audience and allows the audience to participate in weekly bids to win fabulous prices like phones, TVs and lots more. CREAM has already helped talented artists gain exposure and build a following, and it looks poised to continue doing so in the near future.

Promoting creativity across the entertainment sector is important for developing new talent and expanding current talent pools. The company is positioned to discover, nurture, and promote creative talents across the Entertainment segment of the industry. The company deploys its business operations in music, art, sports, and licensed lottery value chains across emerging markets. CREAM is a network of creative talent enterprises devoted to supporting the discovery, promotion and management of talents, and they are: CREAM Platform, CREAM Institute, CREAM Enterprises, CREAM Lottery & CREAM BPO. CREAM’s work seeks to bridge gaps between talents and every stakeholder in the Entertainment & Creative industry and works with partners such as El Carnaval to ensure Talents have access to adequate support. CREAM is hoping that this innovation will help fill the gaps in local talent pools, increase opportunities for young talents and stimulate economic growth within the Entertainment & Creative sector.

El Carnaval, founded by Matthew Ohio, is a Music entertainment promotion company committed to talent discovery and promotion of musical talents. It is a pioneer within the Nigerian and African music industry and does this through events such as Industry Nite. Industry Nite is a talent discovery and performance event that gives artistes at every level the opportunity to connect with their fans to celebrate the growth of the Industry. The Industry Nite event has been running for 16 years and is regarded as one of the platforms promoting the African music industry and has showcased some of Nigeria’s biggest names like Wizkid, Davido, Tuface, Tiwa Savage and many more. In addition to showcasing music, the event offers networking opportunities for attendees. The Industry Nite is widely attended by music industry professionals, who appreciate its important role in supporting African music development.

This partnership between CREAM and El Carnaval Limited represents the immeasurable possibilities for talents across Africa to showcase their talent and earn their place in the local and global music Industry. Creative talents on the CREAM platform would be performing at Industry Nite events and fans can get access to these performances on the CREAM Platform. More updates on this sponsorship partnership would be updated on the CREAM Platform at www.creamplatform.com

