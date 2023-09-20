Cowbellpedia is back! Now focuses on STEM and offers bigger rewards!

The TV Quiz show which focused on mathematical excellence in secondary schools has been revamped to include a wider subject area. The new revamped Cowbellpedia now covers Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics (STEM); General Knowledge, and Puzzles which is more reflective of the wider areas of interest for students in Nigeria today.

The TV quiz show now also offers a bigger prize offering of up to ₦100m including cash rewards, laptops, other learning equipment, and Cowbell products. In addition, the top winner from both the Junior and Senior Secondary Schools will each win an all-expense paid educational excursion to South Africa.

Over 1,000 students across the country from various secondary schools participated in a computer-based test (CBT) exam which produced the top 132 students who participated in the show.

The teachers and parents of the participating students are also not exempted from the Cowbellpedia TV Quiz Show. This special edition of both parents and teachers is to reward their commitment to raising the best of the best children in society.

The viewers at home are also not left out with the introduction of the Cowbellpedia Home Play segment where viewers can win mobile airtime every week. To participate, visit the Cowbellpedia dedicated website www.cowbellpedia.tv.

Cowbellpedia will air every Saturday on Africa Magic Family at 4:30 pm, NTA at 6:00 pm, TVC at 7:00 pm, and other local TV stations across the country.

Speaking to the press about the TV Quiz show, Adebola Williams, Marketing Director, Promasidor Nigeria, noted that the focus on STEM and General Knowledge is a deliberate decision to be more inclusive of the subject areas of interest of our consumers. She noted that Promasidor Nigeria is a company committed to driving brands with a purpose, and the consumers must be at the heart of our brand purpose.

For Cowbell, this purpose is to offer affordable and nutritious dairy product that supports brain development. This is why Cowbell Milk is fortified with Vitamin B9 which is essential for brain development and VitaRich (Cowbell’s proprietary blend of vitamins and minerals which is essential daily) to support our consumers’ nutritional needs.

Cowbellpedia brings to life the brand’s proposition, “Sooo Gooood, Sooo Smart”. As a brand, Cowbell focuses on building smart children with sharp brains, and Cowbellpedia is a platform created by the brand to showcase and recognize exceptional children who excel in their education.

Our goal is also to increase brand awareness and customer satisfaction. With a consistent focus on STEM and General knowledge through Cowbellpedia, we will begin to see expressions of educational excellence that already exist in Nigerian students.

As part of the revamp, we have also introduced a new quiz master, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, and actress, Linda Ejiofor as the students’ host.

“The new Cowbellpedia is enriched to bring learning, entertainment, and fun to children, teens, and families, with the tagline “Sooo Gooood, Sooo Smart”. This is in line with the master brand proposition and campaign “Sooo Creamy Sooo Gooood”.

The Chief Executive Officer, (CEO) Bruno Gruwez reiterated the commitment of the company towards education, saying it is the most important investment for the future of the children of Nigeria. He saluted the participants while assuring them that Promasidor would continue to support the academic development of Nigerian children.

According to him, good education enables value creation for a young and growing population, while creativity and innovation are critical in advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Bruno believes the new Cowbellpedia TV Quiz Show will meet its stated objectives of providing a platform to inspire young learners to become future innovators and problem solvers. It is also to reward excellence in academics and encourage the participants to break the mould and ‘think outside the box’.

“As a responsible corporate citizen, we intend to play our role as a change catalyst for advancing Nigeria into the next phase of its development through the Cowbellpedia platform designed for children aged 11 – 17.

Many avid watchers of the show would testify that Cowbellpedia was the hallmark education TV Quiz Show for children and teens. Over the years, secondary school students around Nigeria have been shining on the Cowbellpedia stage, and on to the global stage as they go on to succeed and achieve their biggest dreams. The TV Show has further supported the ambition and aspirations of some of its past winners and finalists, even at global levels''. He concluded.

About Promasidor Nigeria Limited

Promasidor was founded in 1979 by Robert Rose, who left the United Kingdom in 1957 for Zimbabwe to pursue his African dream. It has grown with a presence in over 30 African countries. Promasidor Nigeria has achieved tremendous growth since it commenced operations in 1993 with the ‘flagship brand’ Cowbell being a household name in Nigerian homes.

Promasidor produces, distributes, and markets a quality range of products such as Cowbell Milk & Beverages, Loya Milk, Miksi Milk, Top Tea, Twisco Cocoa Beverage, Kremela, Sunvita Cereal and Onga seasoning across the country bringing joy to millions of consumers. Its Milk powder culinary and beverage products are affordable, delicious, and good for all.

For more information about the Cowbellpedia TV Quiz Show, visit www.cowbellpedia.tv .

---

