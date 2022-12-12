Abuja stood still last weekend as Nigeria’s leading lager beer, Star, set the tone for an amazing time for its consumers and fun seekers as it held ‘Turn Up With Star.’
Consumers raise a toast for Star for its Turn Up with Star Tour
#FeatureByStarLager
Recommended articles
Consumers of the brand had what they described as a wonderful time among friends and other fun lovers who gathered at Ibiza Groove, Area 11 Gimbiya Street, Abuja.
This edition of 'Turn Up With Star,' treated consumers and fun seekers to what many described as an electrifying time as there was uninterrupted music, performances, dance, games, and the presentation of prizes to worthy persons.
The event at Ibiza Groove was the talk among consumers and fun seekers who sang their hearts out and danced in acknowledgment of the brand's efforts to bring top-quality enjoyment to them. As they raised their glass in appreciation, they chanted “Star na baba,” a testament to the level of satisfaction the brand gave to them.
'Turn Up With Star' Abuja edition adds to the brand’s lineup of events as its fun train continues to share happiness among consumers and fun lovers in northern Nigeria and other parts of the country.
#TurnUpwithStar #StarLagerBeer
---
#FeaturedPost #FeatureByStarLager
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng