ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

City of Knowledge Academy: A Decade of excellence and exceptional milestones

Pulse Mix

#FeaturebyCityofKnowledgeAcademy

Over the past decade, the City of Knowledge Academy has evolved into an exceptional centre of learning, providing a safe and secure environment for young minds to flourish.
Over the past decade, the City of Knowledge Academy has evolved into an exceptional centre of learning, providing a safe and secure environment for young minds to flourish.

Recommended articles

Over the past decade, the City of Knowledge Academy has evolved into an exceptional centre of learning, providing a safe and secure environment for young minds to flourish. The school's commitment to delivering quality education, and equipping students with the knowledge, technical skills, and stellar character, has garnered appreciation from dignitaries and the community alike.

The founder, Dr. Mosun Belo-Olusoga extended gratitude to parents, teachers, and invited guests who have supported the school throughout its journey at the 10th-anniversary celebration, held at the City of Knowledge Academy, Ijebu- Ode, Ogun State.

The school's commitment to delivering quality education, and equipping students with the knowledge, technical skills, and stellar character, has garnered appreciation from dignitaries and the community alike.
The school's commitment to delivering quality education, and equipping students with the knowledge, technical skills, and stellar character, has garnered appreciation from dignitaries and the community alike. Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The event was graced by dignitaries, including the Governor of Ogun State, His Excellency Gov. Dapo Abiodun, who was represented by his deputy, Engr. Noimot Salako. Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona Ogbagba II (Awujale of Ijebu Land) was represented by a retinue of Royal Fathers led by the Ebumawe of Ago-Iwoye, HRH Oba Abdulrazaq Adesina Adenugba. Also, in attendance was Professor Mrs Folasade Ogunsola OON (Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos), chairperson of the occasion and the guest speaker, Mr Roosevelt Ogbonna FCA, CFA (MD., Access Bank PLC).

Amidst the 10th-year anniversary celebration, the City of Knowledge Academy proudly adds another feather to its cap with an extraordinary achievement by one of its students, Bolurinwa Fabuyi, a young prodigy of the school.

Dr. Mosun Belo-Olusoga extended gratitude to parents, teachers, and invited guests who have supported the school throughout its journey at the 10th-anniversary celebration, held at the City of Knowledge Academy, Ijebu- Ode, Ogun State.
Dr. Mosun Belo-Olusoga extended gratitude to parents, teachers, and invited guests who have supported the school throughout its journey at the 10th-anniversary celebration, held at the City of Knowledge Academy, Ijebu- Ode, Ogun State. Pulse Nigeria

Bolurinwa represented Nigeria at the prestigious World Microsoft Specialist Competition in Florida, United States. Bolu's outstanding performance placed him in 9th position among 120 participants from 30 countries and secured his position as the top contender in Africa.

Bolu, a fourteen-year-old science student at the City of Knowledge Academy showcased his prowess in the Microsoft PowerPoint 2016 category. His remarkable journey from the National Level competition to the global stage was made possible by the dedicated mentoring from his teachers, particularly his ICT teacher, Mr Adeyemi. Bolu's success not only reflects his individual dedication but also the unwavering support provided by the City of Knowledge Academy and its partners.

ADVERTISEMENT
The event was graced by dignitaries, including the Governor of Ogun State, His Excellency Gov. Dapo Abiodun, who was represented by his deputy, Engr. Noimot Salako. Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona Ogbagba II (Awujale of Ijebu Land) was represented by a retinue of Royal Fathers led by the Ebumawe of Ago-Iwoye, HRH Oba Abdulrazaq Adesina Adenugba.
The event was graced by dignitaries, including the Governor of Ogun State, His Excellency Gov. Dapo Abiodun, who was represented by his deputy, Engr. Noimot Salako. Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona Ogbagba II (Awujale of Ijebu Land) was represented by a retinue of Royal Fathers led by the Ebumawe of Ago-Iwoye, HRH Oba Abdulrazaq Adesina Adenugba. Pulse Nigeria

“My school, the City of Knowledge Academy, provides tutoring for us (students) every session towards the competition," Bolu shared.

"Last year, I participated in the Microsoft Office Specialist examination where I came third. This year, my ICT teacher encouraged us to work harder. And with a lot of practice, I was able to get first position in the Microsoft PowerPoint 2016 category at the Nationals, which led to being selected to represent Nigeria at the world championship in Orlando, Florida, United States."

Consistent with the school’s mantra of excellence, the graduating set of 2022/2023 scored a 100% pass in the November 2022 IGCSE examinations and recorded a 96.3% credit and above pass in the just released 2023, WAEC results.

The school’s dedication to technology, fostering a nurturing environment, and producing future leaders, positions it for greater achievements in the years ahead. Bolurinwa Fabuyi's outstanding achievements at the World Microsoft Specialist Competition exemplify the excellence and dedication fostered within the City of Knowledge Academy’s nurturing environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Congratulations to the City of Knowledge Academy for a decade of shaping young minds and achieving milestones that pave the way for a brighter future!

---

#FeaturebyCityofKnowledgeAcademy

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

City of Knowledge Academy: A Decade of excellence and exceptional milestones

City of Knowledge Academy: A Decade of excellence and exceptional milestones

The most expensive banana in the world costs ₦92.3 million

The most expensive banana in the world costs ₦92.3 million

Timi Dakolo's 'The Chorus Leader Live,' a weekend of timeless hits, nostalgia

Timi Dakolo's 'The Chorus Leader Live,' a weekend of timeless hits, nostalgia

The tragic story of the woman exhibited as a freakshow due to her large butt

The tragic story of the woman exhibited as a freakshow due to her large butt

The hidden secret of fried rice that tastes better and lasts longer

The hidden secret of fried rice that tastes better and lasts longer

4 African countries are responsible for 70% of the chocolate in the world

4 African countries are responsible for 70% of the chocolate in the world

Here are 5 things you must do immediately after sex

Here are 5 things you must do immediately after sex

According to science, how long is too long and how short is too short during sex?

According to science, how long is too long and how short is too short during sex?

3 things Sha'Carri Richardson and every baddie can't live without

3 things Sha'Carri Richardson and every baddie can't live without

5 things you probably didn’t know about how porn is made

5 things you probably didn’t know about how porn is made

You can live large in tiny homes with these 6 budget-friendly tips

You can live large in tiny homes with these 6 budget-friendly tips

5 foods you should never feed your dog

5 foods you should never feed your dog

Pulse Sports

Arsenal: Arteta finally opens up on Bukayo Saka penalty snub against Crystal Palace

Arsenal: Arteta finally opens up on Bukayo Saka penalty snub against Crystal Palace

Osimhen gives God glory after stunning start to new season with Napoli

Osimhen gives God glory after stunning start to new season with Napoli

Super Falcons: Ngozi Okobi insists she is better than Toni Payne and should have featured at the World Cup

Super Falcons: Ngozi Okobi insists she is better than Toni Payne and should have featured at the World Cup

Super Falcons: FIFA ranks Nigeria 10th best team at 2023 Women's World Cup

Super Falcons: FIFA ranks Nigeria 10th best team at 2023 Women's World Cup

Michelle Alozie and Davido: Super Falcons star gifts Chioma's husband jersey

Michelle Alozie and Davido: Super Falcons star gifts Chioma's husband jersey

Real Madrid star Olga Carmona loses father hours after scoring winning goal in World Cup final

Real Madrid star Olga Carmona loses father hours after scoring winning goal in World Cup final

I thought Liverpool signed Caicedo — Wataru Endo

I thought Liverpool signed Caicedo — Wataru Endo

Ese Brume narrowly misses out on winning Nigeria's first medal at World Championships in Budapest

Ese Brume narrowly misses out on winning Nigeria's first medal at World Championships in Budapest

Manchester City star agrees to join Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

Manchester City star agrees to join Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Renowned single-malt Scottish Whiskeymaker, Glenfiddich, treated its Mavericks and strategic partners to an exquisite voyage to Scotland and a tour of the Glenfiddich Speyside Distillery in Dufftown situated in the north-eastern side of the country, on the 2nd of August.

Glenfiddich Mavericks, M.I, Mr Eazi, RMD go on cultural and whisky expedition to Scotland

Lagos Continental, a beacon of luxury and sophistication in the heart of Nigeria's bustling metropolis, wins the prestigious Best Luxury Business Hotel in Nigeria Award at the esteemed Hotel Managers Awards 2023.

Lagos Continental wins Best Luxury Business Hotel in Nigeria at the Hotel Managers Awards 2023

Violet hopes to leverage the Miss Universe Nigeria platform to produce the first ever Menstrual Health Conference in Nigeria and to promote her advocacy on menstrual equity globally which focuses on period poverty intervention.

Menstrual Health Advocate representing Kano State vies for Miss Universe Nigeria 2023

The unforgettable event which attracted millennials and Gen Z’s across Lagos, showcased the perfect blend of artistry and premium gin.

Lord's London Dry Gin powers Trace Live concert with Chike