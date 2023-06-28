ADVERTISEMENT
Bridge-D-Gap Initiative advocates improved child welfare and protection in Lagos

Bridge-D-Gap Initiative Advocates Improved Child Welfare and Protection in Lagos
Bridge-D-Gap Initiative Advocates Improved Child Welfare and Protection in Lagos

Launches Sex Education for Parents Course and Innovative Sanitary Kits to Improve Period Hygiene for the Girl-child

The event which brought together impact-leading not-for-profit organisations and representatives from the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Youth and Social Development and the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency was themed, “Sex Education: The No-Hush Zone”, in recognition of the staggering rate of sexual abuse and infiltration of un-censored sexual content in spaces children have access to, and the minimal involvement of parents in the life-altering experiences that their children face.

Launching the Sex Education for Parents’ 10-module course, special guest of honour, Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, Professor Folasade Ogunsola admonished parents to become more involved in their children’s lives and to not shy away from having sensitive conversations with them.

“Of recent, the world has witnessed a high prevalence of sexual grooming on kids that has left distasteful aftermaths on young victims. These occurrences have been attributed to the reactive attitude of parents to their children’s lives generally. Many parents feel uncomfortable or ill-equipped to discuss sex-related topics with their children and this often leads to misinformation, confusion and potentially harmful behavior. There is no better time than now to have such a critical discussion on how we can protect our children’s future. Thank you Bridge-D-Gap for championing this. '' Professor Ogunsola said.

The Sex Education for Parents course highlights issues around child development, welfare and protection. It projects prevalent issues encountered by children and adolescents (specifically sexual abuse) and provides preventive, management and referral guidelines to raise wholesome adults. The course includes practical ‘take home’ exercises, a list of support centres in Lagos state, and drama series to act out real-life case studies.

Crossing into the period hygiene education section of the event, Bridge-D-Gap founder, Opeyemi Makanjuola, shared her personal experience with parents and their approach to period education.

“Almost every woman in the world bleeds but when it comes to menstrual care, the only education that children and adolescents get is the common warning ‘if a man touches you, you will get pregnant’. It is critical that parents turn away from archaic menstrual hygiene or sexual education tactics and prioritize other equally important subjects like best sanitary pads disposal methods, period cycle duration, ideal frequency of changing sanitary pads, best sanitary care products to use during one’s period, period pain and what to do, e.t.c”

Makanjuola was joined by representatives from the Ministry of Health, The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, Ministry of Youth and Development to unveil the special sanitary kit called ‘You’ve Got This Sanitary Kit’ which contains quality sanitary pads, shaving cream, panty liners, body spray, sanitiser, period calendar, period journal, a period care comic book, packaged toilet paper, hand cream and more.

The initiative was endorsed by the Ministry of Youth and Social Development and the Ministry of Health, in a show of solidarity during the event. Representatives from the ministries lauded the founder’s efforts in taking proactive steps to combat the menace of sexual predation in Nigeria and promised to support the NGO’s initiative which was in line with the ministries’ various campaigns and future initiatives planned for subsequent execution. They called for a collaborative approach involving parents, communities, and stakeholders to protect children and nurture their sexual health.

Other organisations that sponsored the event include; Vitafoam and New Nigeria Foundation. It was also proudly supported by communications giant - Insight Communications, and digital media leaders, Legit. ng and Pulse Nigeria.

Bridge-D-Gap Initiative is a support network that addresses prevalent issues affecting young persons and their handlers. Through empowering programs, the organization equips young persons with ethical skills and principles to enable them to make emotionally intelligent and informed decisions with future rewarding impacts.

Bridge-D-Gap Initiative actively tackles issues such as sexual reproductive health, cyberbullying, sexual violence, self-acceptance, peer pressure, child-parent conflict, substance abuse, addictions, etc.

Over the years, the organisation has reached over 48,000 adolescents in schools, tertiary institutions, juvenile homes, orphanages, community gatherings and faith-based events.

