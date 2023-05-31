Blow by blow of how Hypo made an all - white impression at the AMVCA 2023

Pulse Nigeria

Day 1- The Cultural Day officially kicked off the 9th edition of the AMVCA, as celebrities and audience alike showed up in grand style and glamour to showcase the rich culture of different parts of the country, which was evident in the ambience, food served, and the overall entertainment showcase.

Hypo Bleach experiential white booth was the place to be, displaying all-white traditional set, to depict the theme for the event. Every guest was welcomed by a professional chanter readily singing praises of guests who had come to the Hypo experience booth.

Day 2- The fashion Day was White! Camera! Action! as gorgeous and talented stars brought their fashion A-game to the event. The ladies and gentlemen in attendance displayed gorgeous fashion senses, impressing fans and fellow stars alike.

The major highlight of the show was when Hypo bleach displayed the essentiality and timelessness of white fashion all through the cycle of human life. Hypo bleach fashion runway concept tagged “Express your immaculate” formally opened the show starting with 2 models (Male & Female) strutting the runway, dressed in white christening outfits, this was followed by another set of models dressed in sparkling white school uniform to portray the next stage of life.

Another set of glamorous models strutted down the runway to depict, college days. Then came the matrimonial stage of life and the final stage of when humans become old and grey but still slay in beautiful white ensemble.

This creative illustration was a deliberate attempt to vividly depict how white fashion remains relevant in every important stage of human life, from cradle till grave, from one generation to another. The message was clear- White is transient!

It was equally an attempt to dramatize how Hypo bleach gives Nigerians the confidence to look good wearing white outfits, and to feel good in a disinfected environment.

In 2023, Hypo Bleach is set to deliver more exciting engagement in white fashion and entertainment to connect with its diverse consumers.

