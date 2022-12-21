Baylis & Harding in collaboration with “Celebrations” launch the new Autumn Winter 2022 Collection Just in Time for Christmas

The Baylis & Harding brand specializes in luxury Selfcare; bodywash, hand wash, moisturizers and Gift Sets which brings luxury into every home. Their products embody a range of variants from the gorgeously pretty Jojoba Signature Collections to their unapologetically Xmas range that is all about seasonal traditions, nature motifs and icons that totally capture the essence of Xmas - being warm, cozy and celebrating all the gorgeous flavours and fragrances associated with the festive season.

Pulse Nigeria

This collaboration positions Celebrations as the official Partner & sole distributors of Baylis & Harding in Nigeria.

Incorporated in Jos in the year 1989, Celebrations has grown to acquire 3 additional stores in Abuja and 1 in Lagos. Making up 5 stores across the country. The brand has become a household name that has retained customer’s loyalty and unwavering trust which can be attributed to the excellent standard in which the brand operates.

Pulse Nigeria

The launch event themed ‘The Art of Indulgence’, hosted by the elegant Nicole Chikwe, held on 6th November, 2022 and was graced with a variety of guests, from the likes of ‘SisiYemmi’ to ‘This Thing Called Fashion’ and ‘Derins Of Isaleko’ who got fully immersed in the essence of both brands with the venue giving off a completely serene atmosphere.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

During the event, the Celebrations team shared in-depth insight into their origin, the passion and the values that drive them and how this partnership marked a distinct milestone for the brand.

Oladunni Oyinaka, Executive Director at Celebrations, in a brief chat with the host took the audience through the relevance and uniqueness between both brands calling out that family heritage was an integral part of their growth through the years.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

The event wrapped up with a trailblazing performance from the talented Aramide who serenaded the crowd, adding more life to the party, with the guests singing along to her beautiful sound.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Leveraging ‘The Art of Indulgence’ and gifting both to oneself as well as to others, the Celebrations and Baylis & Harding brand tells the story of finding joy and satisfaction through small but thoughtful acts of kindness for those their customers care about and themselves by helping them discover the thoughtfulness there is to gift and living.

Pulse Nigeria

Visit any of the Celebrations stores at:

45A, Adebayo Doherty, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos

1, Tanan Bhyiyar House, Rayfield, Jos

2 Mofoti Street, Aminu Kano-Wuse 2, Abuja

79, Adetokunbo Ademola Cresent, Wuse 2, Abuja

or their website www.celebrations.com.ng this festive season and cop yourselves and loved-ones amazing Christmas gifts packaged and made beautifully inside and out.

Pulse Nigeria

---