On June 21st, At the Club with Rémy Martin in Port-Harcourt featured amazing performances by Peruzzi, ‘Cool DJ’ Jimmy Jatt and hype man Elzo, keeping up the energy all night. It was indeed a night of endless fun, excitement and establishment of direct connections with Remy Martin consumers.

In addition, on June 22nd, At the Club with Rémy Martin party in Lagos delivered an unforgettable club experience to party revellers in Lounge 38, as Skiibii, a.k.a Oracle, Shody the turn up king and Dj baggio thrilled guests to a splendid night.

At the Club with Rémy Martin club series are a prelude to the ‘At The Club with Rémy Martin’ grand finale coming up at the end of the year.

Get ready, At The Club With Rémy Martin All Star is coming to you soon!

