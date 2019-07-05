At the Club with Remy Martin in Lagos and Port Harcourt was a hit and more....
Tell your friends
Through unique and unforgettable experiences year on year, ‘At the Club with Rémy Martin All Star parties have always surpassed consumers’ expectations. The exciting nights out are known for always raising the bar, as Rémy Martin consistently seeks to thrill its guests with unmatched entertainment.
On June 21st, At the Club with Rémy Martin in Port-Harcourt featured amazing performances by Peruzzi, ‘Cool DJ’ Jimmy Jatt and hype man Elzo, keeping up the energy all night. It was indeed a night of endless fun, excitement and establishment of direct connections with Remy Martin consumers.
At the Club with Remy Martin in Lagos and Port Harcourt was a hit and more....
At the Club with Remy Martin in Lagos and Port Harcourt was a hit and more....
At the Club with Remy Martin in Lagos and Port Harcourt was a hit and more....
At the Club with Remy Martin in Lagos and Port Harcourt was a hit and more....
At the Club with Remy Martin in Lagos and Port Harcourt was a hit and more....
At the Club with Remy Martin in Lagos and Port Harcourt was a hit and more....
At the Club with Remy Martin in Lagos and Port Harcourt was a hit and more....
At the Club with Remy Martin in Lagos and Port Harcourt was a hit and more....
At the Club with Remy Martin in Lagos and Port Harcourt was a hit and more....
In addition, on June 22nd, At the Club with Rémy Martin party in Lagos delivered an unforgettable club experience to party revellers in Lounge 38, as Skiibii, a.k.a Oracle, Shody the turn up king and Dj baggio thrilled guests to a splendid night.
At the Club with Remy Martin in Lagos and Port Harcourt was a hit and more
At the Club with Remy Martin in Lagos and Port Harcourt was a hit and more
At the Club with Remy Martin in Lagos and Port Harcourt was a hit and more
At the Club with Remy Martin in Lagos and Port Harcourt was a hit and more
At the Club with Remy Martin in Lagos and Port Harcourt was a hit and more
At the Club with Remy Martin in Lagos and Port Harcourt was a hit and more
At the Club with Remy Martin in Lagos and Port Harcourt was a hit and more
At the Club with Remy Martin in Lagos and Port Harcourt was a hit and more
At the Club with Remy Martin in Lagos and Port Harcourt was a hit and more
At the Club with Remy Martin in Lagos and Port Harcourt was a hit and more
At the Club with Rémy Martin club series are a prelude to the ‘At The Club with Rémy Martin’ grand finale coming up at the end of the year.
Get ready, At The Club With Rémy Martin All Star is coming to you soon!
For More pictures and information, follow Rémy Martin on all social media @RemymartinNG
This is a featured post
Author:
Pulse Mix
Source:
Pulse Nigeria
Tell your friends
Join the "sabi" clique
Don't miss a thing , get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
By clicking again you agree to our
Privacy Policy and European users agree to data transfer policy
Thank you! You have successfully subscribed to receive the pulse.ng newsletter