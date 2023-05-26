The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

Amstel Malta shines spotlight on digital content creators at AMVCA 9

News Agency Of Nigeria

#FeatureByAmstelMalta

Amstel Malta shines spotlight on digital content creators at AMVCA 9
Amstel Malta shines spotlight on digital content creators at AMVCA 9

Recommended articles

The event, which was attended by over 100 creators across tech, lifestyle, entertainment, travel, beauty and fashion, was held at the Mike Adenuga Alliance Francaise, Ikoyi, and featured an interactive panel session designed to empower creators with essential insights and skills to build and expand their brands, effectively connect with their target audience, generate sustainable income, and Amstel Malta was at the heart of it all.

Amstel Malta shines spotlight on digital content creators at AMVCA 9
Amstel Malta shines spotlight on digital content creators at AMVCA 9 Pulse Nigeria

As the headline sponsor of this year’s AMVCAs, the brand made it clear that it's time for these talented individuals to step into the spotlight and shine.

ADVERTISEMENT
Amstel Malta shines spotlight on digital content creators at AMVCA 9
Amstel Malta shines spotlight on digital content creators at AMVCA 9 Pulse Nigeria

Digital creators had the opportunity to connect with industry experts, network with fellow creators, and gain valuable knowledge of the ever-evolving digital landscape.

Hosted by the dynamic duo of Naija's beloved Enioluwa Adeoluwa and the multi-talented Bisola Aiyeola, the event featured a highly insightful panel session.

Amstel Malta shines spotlight on digital content creators at AMVCA 9
Amstel Malta shines spotlight on digital content creators at AMVCA 9 Pulse Nigeria

Prominent industry heavyweights such as Steve Babaeko, Colette Otusheso, Toolz, Gbemi, and Iyabo Ojo shared their wisdom, wit, and creative spirits with all present, leaving the young creators inspired and ready to take on the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the brand’s understanding of the importance of giving creators the recognition they deserve and providing a platform where talents take centre stage, Amstel Malta truly solidified its position as a champion of the creative community.

Amstel Malta shines spotlight on digital content creators at AMVCA 9
Amstel Malta shines spotlight on digital content creators at AMVCA 9 Pulse Nigeria

#FeatureByAmstelMalta

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Amstel Malta shines spotlight on digital content creators at AMVCA 9

Amstel Malta shines spotlight on digital content creators at AMVCA 9

How to find love when you leave Nigeria

How to find love when you leave Nigeria

Indomie adds flavour to the AMVCAs 2023: Lights, Camera.. Flavors!

Indomie adds flavour to the AMVCAs 2023: Lights, Camera.. Flavors!

SupaKomando electrifies 9th edition of AMVCAs!

SupaKomando electrifies 9th edition of AMVCAs!

Nigerian student breaks Guinness World Record for most skips on one foot in 30 seconds

Nigerian student breaks Guinness World Record for most skips on one foot in 30 seconds

Join the Meisters Expression Concert live in Ibadan for epic music, epic vibes

Join the Meisters Expression Concert live in Ibadan for epic music, epic vibes

Why do people orgasm and feel horny in the gym?

Why do people orgasm and feel horny in the gym?

Japa: 5 Nigerian men share their struggle to find a good barber abroad

Japa: 5 Nigerian men share their struggle to find a good barber abroad

5 things that bring bad luck to a couple on their wedding day

5 things that bring bad luck to a couple on their wedding day

7 skincare myths almost everyone believes

7 skincare myths almost everyone believes

Dr Linda Iheme supports Future Africa Leaders with masterclass tuition scholarship

Dr Linda Iheme supports Future Africa Leaders with masterclass tuition scholarship

Nigerian bride ditches gown and wears suit for her civil wedding

Nigerian bride ditches gown and wears suit for her civil wedding

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dr Linda Iheme supports Future Africa Leaders with masterclass tuition scholarship

Dr Linda Iheme supports Future Africa Leaders with masterclass tuition scholarship

Join the Meisters Expression Concert live in Ibadan for epic music, epic vibes

Join the Meisters Expression Concert live in Ibadan for epic music, epic vibes

How Pepsi Confam Gbedu returned to AMVCAs, reloaded, rewired & refreshed

How Pepsi Confam Gbedu returned to AMVCAs, reloaded, rewired & refreshed

Exciting and educative ALX’S ‘Karibu’ welcome session holds in Lagos

Exciting and educative ALX's 'Karibu' welcome session holds in Lagos