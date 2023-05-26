Amstel Malta shines spotlight on digital content creators at AMVCA 9

The event, which was attended by over 100 creators across tech, lifestyle, entertainment, travel, beauty and fashion, was held at the Mike Adenuga Alliance Francaise, Ikoyi, and featured an interactive panel session designed to empower creators with essential insights and skills to build and expand their brands, effectively connect with their target audience, generate sustainable income, and Amstel Malta was at the heart of it all.

As the headline sponsor of this year’s AMVCAs, the brand made it clear that it's time for these talented individuals to step into the spotlight and shine.

Digital creators had the opportunity to connect with industry experts, network with fellow creators, and gain valuable knowledge of the ever-evolving digital landscape.

Hosted by the dynamic duo of Naija's beloved Enioluwa Adeoluwa and the multi-talented Bisola Aiyeola, the event featured a highly insightful panel session.

Prominent industry heavyweights such as Steve Babaeko, Colette Otusheso, Toolz, Gbemi, and Iyabo Ojo shared their wisdom, wit, and creative spirits with all present, leaving the young creators inspired and ready to take on the world.

With the brand’s understanding of the importance of giving creators the recognition they deserve and providing a platform where talents take centre stage, Amstel Malta truly solidified its position as a champion of the creative community.

