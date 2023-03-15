Alté Culture Festival makes a return with its second edition this coming Easter

Founded by Nigeria’s leading corporate experience designers, Q21 Solutions, the second edition of its owned event, ‘Alté Culture Festival’ is set to hold 0n the 8th of April at Muri Okunola Park.

The festival will bring together some of the most influential names in the Alté scene as it aims to promote the subculture and give a platform to emerging talents within the Alté community.

With the success of its maiden edition with headliners, Lady Donli, Wavy The Creator, Falana, and Prettyboy DO who have all grown to build stronger fan bases by directly reaching the community they come from, this year’s edition plans to be even bigger as Founder, Eunice Adeyemi tells us “Our goal is to reflect the community in the most authentic way possible. We have documented some of its history with the founding fathers of what we now know as alté and placed the spotlight on creatives that breathe life into the movement as we position the festival to be the largest celebration of youth culture. This year, it's bigger stages, bigger artists and we can’t wait for everyone to see what we have planned.

Specializing in the design, and execution of great experiences, Q21 Solutions continues to pride itself in creating interactive, highly engaging and professional events that are meticulously planned and masterfully executed. While doing so, its remarkable work further demonstrates that it caters to the younger generation that embodies the authentic and alternative way of doing things in music, fashion, and so on; with the Alté Culture festival being its stand-alone event.

Alté culture festival will be a showcase of the creativity, innovation, and diversity of the Alté community with what promises to be a pretty impressive line-up of musicians such as BOJ, ShowDemCamp, Aylø; fashion designers, food vendors and creatives.

Alté Culture Festival is in partnership with DSTV, Access Bank, Showmax, Viva Plus and Jameson; and supported by media partners: Culture Custodian, Deeds Magazine, Lost In Lagos, Lagos Weekender, Pulse and Radr Africa.

Early bird tickets are available for purchase via the link tix.africa/altefest and participation enquiries can be via Instagram @alteculturefest or Email alteculturefest@q21solutions.com,

