Adesua Etomi, Toyin Abraham, Osas Ighodaro were some of the best-dressed celebs at 'Ayinla' movie premiere
These celebrities killed it with the cultural attire.
Your favorite celebrities came out to support the movie in regal and beautiful outfits.
The theme for the red carpet of 'Ayinla' was cultural attire.
Here are 5 celebrities who dressed the part for the movie premiere.
Akah Nnani
He dressed to the nines in a gorgeous wine Agbada. He won the award for best-dressed male at the event.
Adesua Etomi
Adesua looked exquisite in a maroon beaded chiffon crop top and skirt by Lola Baej.
Anto Lecky
She looked like an Orisha decked in all white with a beaded crown.
Toyin Abraham
Simplicity is the way to go sometimes. The white and gold aso-oke was sophisticated and beautiful in an outfit by House of aso-oke.
Osas Ighodaro
She won best-dressed female that night. It was the attention to detail for me. She had Ankara bows in her hair and a beautiful Ankara train made by Weiz Dhurm Franklyn.
