Adesua Etomi, Toyin Abraham, Osas Ighodaro were some of the best-dressed celebs at 'Ayinla' movie premiere

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

These celebrities killed it with the cultural attire.

Adesua Etomi in Lola Baej
Adesua Etomi in Lola Baej {Instagram/adesuaetomi} Pulse Nigeria

'Ayinla', a period movie directed by Tunde Kelani and Jade Osiberu premiered on Sunday, June 14, 2021.

Your favorite celebrities came out to support the movie in regal and beautiful outfits.

The theme for the red carpet of 'Ayinla' was cultural attire.

Here are 5 celebrities who dressed the part for the movie premiere.

He dressed to the nines in a gorgeous wine Agbada. He won the award for best-dressed male at the event.

Adesua looked exquisite in a maroon beaded chiffon crop top and skirt by Lola Baej.

She looked like an Orisha decked in all white with a beaded crown.

Simplicity is the way to go sometimes. The white and gold aso-oke was sophisticated and beautiful in an outfit by House of aso-oke.

She won best-dressed female that night. It was the attention to detail for me. She had Ankara bows in her hair and a beautiful Ankara train made by Weiz Dhurm Franklyn.

