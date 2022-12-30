2022 in Review - Life Coaches Association of Nigeria (LCAN) holds successful 4th Africa Coaching Week

Themed COACHING - Inspiring the Next Frontier for Africa's Relevance, the 2022 Africa Coaching Week kicked off at the end of November with its Flagship Conference, welcoming guests to an in-person event at EbonyLife Place, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event featured an excellent lineup of African industry leaders, such as keynote speaker and Convener of The Platform Nigeria, Poju Oyemade, who joined LCAN's president Omawumi Ogbe in a personable conversation around the year's theme that got participants wanting more.

“When we created the Africa Coaching Week over four years ago, we knew it was bigger than the Life Coaches Association of Nigeria," said Omawumi Ogbe, president of the Life Coaches Association of Nigeria.

“We wanted something focused on our continent and one that people across Africa are delighted to join. It is delightful to see this become a reality as we welcome speakers and guests from across Africa, Europe and America to what has become one of the year’s highlights".

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

According to Ogbe, LCAN introduced new activities for this year's Africa Coaching Week and increased collaborations and offerings to delight participants. From in-person events to online summits across digital platforms, the 2022 Africa Coaching Week reached more people globally than in previous editions.

Director at Google West Africa, & Founder, of Beyond Limits Africa Initiative, Juliet Ehimuan, alongside Certified Coach & Lead Pastor at Harvesters Intl Christian Center, Bolaji Idowu, joined Chairman of the LCAN Board of Trustees Dr Lanre Olusola for a keynote fireside chat discussing Leadership as a tool for Continental Transformation.

Dr Olusola noted that for Africa's next frontier to be successful, coaching has to play a vital role.

“This year's Africa Coaching Week converged some of the continent’s most revolutionary minds who are working together to explore ways that Africa can innovate faster and become a prominent player in the global scheme of things.” said Dr Olusola.

“I believe it's time for Africa's renaissance, and coaching will play a vital role in helping us build great businesses and leaders across different sectors of Africa”.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

At the Flagship Conference, the association launched its debut ACW Digest, a quarterly magazine filled with insights for personal and professional success. The magazine was launched by the LCAN President, who was joined by the keynote speaker, Poju Oyemade, and the LCAN Board of Trustees, Dr Lanre Olusola and Dupe Wigwe.

With ten purposeful fireside chats, attendees enjoyed many opportunities to engage with the speakers and gain the clarity needed to finish 2022 strong and be powerfully positioned for 2023.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Speakers at the Virtual Summit included the first Black councillor of Kitchener City, Ayo Owodunni (Canada); Renowned Journalist, Rufai Oseni (Nigeria); Marketing and Diversity Consultant, Dr Palesa Munzara (South Africa); Executive Chairman THOP The Holding Opinion and Public Kwame Senou (Côte d'lvoire); Vice President of the International Coach Federation, Nigeria Chapter, Dr Janet Adetu; Director of Career Innovation at Nexford University, Dr Jennifer Bangoura (Malawi), Business Strategist & Career Coach, Dr Dipo Awojide (United Kingdom); Award-winning filmmaker and co-founder of Inkblot Productions, Chinaza Onuzo (Nigeria): Co-founder of illume Creative Studio, Anne Mazimhaka (Rwanda); among others.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Leading coaches, aspiring coaching, counsellors, entrepreneurs, career professionals, human resource professionals, representatives of corporate bodies, CEOs and a cross-section of the general public fully participated in the flagship conference, masterclasses, free coaching sessions, live panel discussions, and other engaging activities lined up throughout the week.

The 2022 Africa Coaching Week was proudly supported by EbonyLife Place, GLG Communications, OLCA Coaching Ltd, 989 Workspaces, Pause Factory and the Sam Obafemi Behavioral Change Academy, Abuja (SOBCA).

---