12 days to treats & delight with Baileys Delight

12 days to treats & delight with Baileys Delight
12 days to treats & delight with Baileys Delight

Baileys Delight heralded the holidays with the reboot of its 12 Delight Treat Christmas challenge. To the delight of treat-lovers, the brand took to social media on 1st December to announce that it was giving lucky consumers a chance to share dinner with screen-queen Sharon Ooja.

Patterned after the 12-day Christmas tradition, the brand launched the challenge with a daily dose of mouthwatering Baileys Delight infused treat recipes across 12 consecutive days. Some consumer favourites were the Baileys Delight Holiday brew, Baileys Delight Milkshake and Baileys Delight Cookies.

The campaign reached its sweet spot on Sunday 19th December when Baileys Delight hosted lucky treat-lovers to an evening of indulgence. Guests enjoyed several courses of food options, including a variety of treats infused with Baileys Delight, all whilst they relished a stunning rooftop view of the bright Victoria Island skyline at Ebonylife place.

Visit @baileysnigeria on Instagram and follow the hashtag #12DelightTreat to keep up with the latest scoop.

18+ Drink Responsibly.

