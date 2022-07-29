10 Eleven Restaurant & Lounge, an epitome of night life in Lagos

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

Whenever we talk about a restaurant or a lounge where you can eat out and feel the touch of a night life in a secure and serene Environment you need no think further, 10 Eleven Restaurant & Lounge is Lagos latest, premium epitome of a night lifestyle and class!

10 Eleven is a modern restaurant & lounge bringing elegant, natural, sensuous and free spirited to Lagos. 10 Eleven has created an atmosphere of effortless indulgence, spice with world class Entertainment.

A sanctuary for everyone who Desire a self-treatment, we have carefully curated to redefine the word Fine Dining, Bar and Entertainment. Allowing Guests to relax, Socialize and celebrate in the most elegant Environment that stimulates the body and soul, creating an unforgettable Emotional Experience.

A family, Singles and Friends styled restaurant & Lounge, we mean that the restaurants & lounge that have a cozy and homely atmosphere. Ours is a concept that’s comparatively new and highly in demand. We exist to fulfill the expectations of all the guests.

What you can expect from 10 Eleven Restaurant & Lounge, Gowon Estate, Egbeda, Lagos:

- Excellent service from our team

- Stylish restaurants and bars

- Luxurious Leisure Facilities

- Fantastic fusion meals

- Relaxing surroundings

Instagram: @10elevenofficial

Website: https://10eleven.org

