DJ Cuppy explains her love for pink in a feature interview for Glamour Magazine UK

Temi Iwalaiye

DJ Cuppy welcomed Glamour Magazine UK into her home at a high-rise apartment in London.

Cuppy wearing a Hanifa dress in her pink pad {Glamour UK}
Cuppy wearing a Hanifa dress in her pink pad Pulse Nigeria

DJ Cuppy, born Florence Otedola had a conversation with Glamour Magazine UK about her life, her choices, and her interior decoration.

DJ Cuppy’s apartment is transformed into a pink palace fit for Barbie. The walls, the furniture, interior decoration are all pink.

Cuppy in Emily Pucci Pyjamas {Glamour UK}
Cuppy in Emily Pucci Pyjamas {Glamour UK} Pulse Nigeria

Explaining this she says; “I just think pink is constantly used as a weakness or vulnerability, but it's strong. Pink for me is about strength.

"Pink for me is about being a rebel and about being unapologetically female. I'm a DJ in a male-dominated industry and I have my battles to fight every day because of that, so pink is a way of expression."

She mentions that she has a specially dedicated room for all her wigs. The room has over 40 wigs.

DJ Cuppy's wig room {Glamour magazine}
DJ Cuppy's wig room {Glamour magazine} Pulse Nigeria

In the magazine, she talks about her life's mantra, who she turns to for advice, her love for philanthropy, what moving to the UK at 13 meant to her and she gives a word of encouragement to aspiring DJS.

For the spread, she wears outfits from Hanifa, Kenneth Ize Mini Dress, Marie Serre Moonfish dress, Bottega Venega dress, Emily Pucci Pyjamas, and jewellery from Bvlgari.

DJ Cuppy in a Bottega Venega dress {Glamour UK}
DJ Cuppy in a Bottega Venega dress {Glamour UK} Pulse Nigeria

