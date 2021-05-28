DJ Cuppy explains her love for pink in a feature interview for Glamour Magazine UK

DJ Cuppy’s apartment is transformed into a pink palace fit for Barbie. The walls, the furniture, interior decoration are all pink.

Explaining this she says; “I just think pink is constantly used as a weakness or vulnerability, but it's strong. Pink for me is about strength.

"Pink for me is about being a rebel and about being unapologetically female. I'm a DJ in a male-dominated industry and I have my battles to fight every day because of that, so pink is a way of expression."

She mentions that she has a specially dedicated room for all her wigs. The room has over 40 wigs.

In the magazine, she talks about her life's mantra, who she turns to for advice, her love for philanthropy, what moving to the UK at 13 meant to her and she gives a word of encouragement to aspiring DJS.

For the spread, she wears outfits from Hanifa, Kenneth Ize Mini Dress, Marie Serre Moonfish dress, Bottega Venega dress, Emily Pucci Pyjamas, and jewellery from Bvlgari.