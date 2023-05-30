The sports category has moved to a new website.
YAPPI: Opportunity for youth empowerment through animation, post-production industry

#FeatureByYAPPI: YAPPI aims to empower 60,000 young people especially women, in the areas of skill development and access to fulfilling jobs and entrepreneurship in what is a high-value industry where sadly, African talent is lagging.

Did you know that the world-famous Walt Disney’s Studios first animators were women?

What if I told you that Nigeria’s first globally acclaimed animator is a lady called Ebele Okoye?

You too can become successful in this industry by studying in the Youth in Animation and Post Production Initiative (YAPPI), a program designed by the Del York Creative Academy (DCA) to train young people to become master animators that can thrive on the global stage.

Through the YAPPI program, we aim to empower 60,000 young people especially women, in the areas of skill development and access to fulfilling jobs and entrepreneurship in what is a high-value industry where sadly, African talent is lagging. This will be achieved by way of an intensive online and offline program in 3d animation and post-production and a dedicated mentorship and entrepreneurship track that prepares learners for participation in the global animation industry.

It's time to engage with the world’s creative community! Join us as we embark on this life-changing journey of learning and empowerment!

Visit www.yappi.com.ng/register to register for free and secure your place before classes resume!

https://youtube.com/watch?v=Uyt2bAlEBJ8&feature=share7

Be YAPPI, Be empowered!

