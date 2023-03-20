University of Oxford masters scholarships for international students

For most international students, being awarded a master's scholarship at the University of Oxford is like a dream come through because it relieves the student of the financial stress of studying at the university. Today, we shall be discussing the various masters’ scholarships available to international students at the University of Oxford and their respective scholarship worth.

The University of Oxford Scholarships

The University of Oxford offers several opportunities to international students ranging from fully funded scholarships, free accommodation, health insurance coverage, travel costs, research grants, living allowance or monthly stipends as the case may be, family allowance, and all other study expenses incurred during the cause of study. Without a funding facility, grant, financial aid, or scholarship it is nearly impossible for international students from low or middle-income families to afford a master's degree certificate from the university as a result of its high rate of tuition fee and living expenses. One would ask why the high costs of studying at the university when it is literally like every other university in the UK. Well, it would interest you to know that in terms of academic pursuit, the University of Oxford is always top on the list as it gives way to other awesome opportunities after graduation and the one-of-a-lifetime opportunity to be a member of one of the greatest alumni in the world.

The University of Oxford is a public research university in Oxford, UK with clear evidence of teaching as far back as early 1096, making it the oldest university in the English-speaking world and the world's second-oldest university in continuous operation. The university is made up of several constituent colleges offering different degree programs in over 50 disciplines. The university operates the largest academic library system in the world which gives its students easy access to knowledge. When it comes to academic achievements, the university has educated a wide range of notable alumni, including 30 prime ministers of the United Kingdom and many heads of state and government around the world. With the excellent and world-class learning standard at the university, every student is sure to get value for their money and the right training for future leaders who will be agents of transformation in their communities.

Eligibility for the University of Oxford Masters Scholarships for International Students:

Applicants must be an international student that is a non-citizen of UK.

Applicants must have a bachelor’s degree certificate in the relevant field of study.

Applicants must meet the basic requirements for admission at the university.

Applicants must be proficient in English language as most of the teachings at the university are being taught in English language.

Applicants possess excellent academic record because the university admission is offered based on academic merit.

Benefits of the University of Oxford Masters Scholarships for International Students:

The benefit of an Oxford scholarship includes the following below:

Application fee waiver

Full tuition fee

Free accommodation

Health insurance coverage

Travel cost

Research grant

Living allowance

Monthly stipends

Overview of the University of Oxford Masters Scholarships for International Students:

The Reach Oxford Scholarships

The Eni/St Antony’s College Scholarships

The Weidenfeld-Hoffmann Scholarships

The Rhodes Global Scholarship

The AIG Scholarships

The Skoll MBA Scholarship

The Pershing Square Scholarships

The Standard Bank Africa Chairman’s Scholarship

The Fully Funded Thatcher Scholarships

Details for each of the above-mentioned scholarships at the University of Oxford

1. The Reach Oxford Scholarships

The Reach Oxford Scholarships is a fully funded financial aid package that often gives some privilege of a better life to international students from low-income and developing countries and it’s opened for master's students who are pursuing their degrees in almost all disciplines. The program has been accorded as one of the most competitive studies offers for many international students, thus making it very competitive and the winners are also compensated by a series of other benefits aside from the tuition fee and allowances.

The application process for the Reach Oxford Scholarships:

Interested applicants are required to visit the university's official portal to submit their scholarship application after being offered a master's degree admission.

2. The Eni/St Antony’s College Scholarships

The Eni/St Antony’s College Scholarships is offering an amazing scholarship opportunity to outstanding African students who are interested in pursuing a master's degree program at the university. This scholarship package is worth the full tuition fee which will enable St Antony to admit up to three of the best African students regardless of financial means, adding immeasurably to the college’s diverse and intellectual character. This is part of a joint Eni and St Antony’s College initiative to invest in and strengthen African leadership.

The application process for the Eni/St Antony’s College Scholarships:

Interested applicants should submit an application for a master's degree program at the college before proceeding with their scholarship application.

3. The Weidenfeld-Hoffmann Scholarships

The Weidenfeld-Hoffmann Scholarships is part of the Oxford Graduate Scholarships scheme formed through an innovative new matched finance initiative to assist the formation of fully-funded scholarships for master's students of the highest distinction from across the world. The funding facility covers a fully funded tuition fee and £15,285 Living allowance.

The application process for the Weidenfeld-Hoffmann Scholarships:

Interested applicants should visit the Oxford university portal for the scholarship statement and application.

4. The Rhodes Global Scholarship

The Rhodes Global Scholarship is offered to suitably qualified international students who wish to further their academic pursuits at the University. The program is aimed at supporting international students who wish to study a master's degree program in the country by providing full tuition fees as well as stipends throughout the study period.

The application process for the Rhodes Global Scholarship:

Interested applicants are required to obtain a letter of nomination from their university and register the details of their nominator via the application form. Afterward, applicants can now proceed with their online application.

5. The AIG Scholarships

The AIG Scholarships is a fully funded financial aid package, thus making it one of the most competitive study offers when it comes to master's program for Nigerians to study in the UK. Successful applicants will pursue a master's in Public Policy. The award is valued at about £50,000 for each successful applicant who has demonstrated a passion for the public sector. Kindly note that students must return to their home country after graduation and use their learning to support policy making, and reforms and contribute to their nation’s development.

The application process for the AIG Scholarships:

Interested applicants should ensure to submit their complete application using the right application channel.

6. The Skoll MBA Scholarship

The Skoll MBA Scholarship is a very competitive exercise and is often considered one of the toughest master's scholarship programs for incoming MBA students. The program will take place at Saïd Business School, the University of Oxford for students who are currently seeking entrepreneurial solutions for urgent social and environmental challenges. The funding covers the full course fees for the MBA program, as well as partial living expenses. The Scholarship is given in recognition that the MBA may represent a significant financial burden, particularly for those who have chosen to work in the social impact/innovation space rather than the purely commercial or public sectors.

The application process for the Skoll MBA Scholarship:

Interested applicants are required to connect with the scholarship scheme to submit their application.

7. The Pershing Square Scholarships

The Pershing Square Scholarships on a yearly basis award up to six full MBA scholarships to support outstanding international students with their financial expenses for their degree program. The scholarship award is worth the full course fee, a living allowance of up to £17,668 per year, and the opportunity to attend prestigious conferences and events like the Ditchley Conferences and the Skoll World Forum throughout the year.

The application process for the Pershing Square Scholarships:

Interested applicants should submit their MBA scholarship via the official application portal.

8. The Standard Bank Africa Chairman’s Scholarship

The Standard Bank Africa Chairman’s Scholarship every year awards three exceptional African students who want to undertake a one-year master’s degree program at the university the fully funded scholarship covers course fees and a grant for living costs throughout the study period The scholarships award is been funded through the support of the Standard Bank of South Africa.

The application process for the Standard Bank Africa Chairman’s Scholarship:

Interested applicants should submit an application for their preferred course via the university's official portal.

Conclusion

Some of the eligibility criteria mentioned above are more like general requirements for admission at the University of Oxford. So, we recommend you visit the different scholarship opportunities for their respective eligibility, eligible fields of study, the application process, and relevant course deadlines.

---