The Nigerian National Petroleum Commission (NNPC) has announced the commencement of its 2019 recruitment and has also opened its portal for registration.

The corporation said the jobs are open to young men and women with little or no work experience.

To qualify for the application, NPPC said that applicants must have graduated from an accredited University/Polytechnic/Monotechnic not earlier than 2014.

Also, applicants must not be more than 28 years of age as at 31st December, 2018; and they must have completed the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Scheme at the time of this job application.

How to apply

Log onto NNPC website, careers.nnpcgroup.com Select ‘Graduate Trainees’ or ‘Experienced Hires’ as applicable to you Create an account using your email. After this, a confirmation link has been sent to your email. Login to your e-mail and click on the link to verify your email to complete your registration. Copy the verification link, paste in browser, this will lead you to application page where you’ll be required to fill in your details. Once you fill your Bio-data, additional information, qualifications passport and document upload, click the submit button.

Note that before you apply you must: