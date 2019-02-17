Working from outside of a corporate office is becoming mainstream. If you are resident in a city like Lagos where traffic saps your energy every day, you’ll definitely like to work remotely.

You might think it is cool to have a job that allows you to work from anywhere you want, but before you consider that idea, you need to read what remote workers think about their work style.

A report by Buffer has offered some explanations about how remote workers from around the world feel about remote work, the benefits and struggles that come along with it.

In the report, nearly 2,500 remote share their experience and here some of the findings of the report.

1. Remote work might soon become a norm

While remote work is largely seen as a trend, many employees fancy the idea of working from home and it may soon become a norm. According to the report, 99% of the respondents said they would like to work remotely at least some of the time for the rest of their careers. Also, 95% of the respondents said they encourage others to work remotely.

2. A flexible schedule is the biggest benefit to remote work

The reason why many employees prefer to work from home or anywhere outside of their office is basically because it tends to allow them enjoy flexible schedule and that according to Buffer report is the biggest benefit anyone can derive from it. 40% of the respondent said working remotely gives them this benefit.

3. Working remotely comes with its own struggles

As good as remote work may sound, it comes with its own struggle sand the biggest struggle with this style of work is employees’ inability to unplug themselves from work.

Another issue associated with working from home according to this report include loneliness, distractions at home, finding reliable wifi as well as collaboration and communication with team mates.

4. Where exactly do remote workers work from?

So long they are not working from office, remote workers have the choice to work from anywhere they choose to go.

However, Buffer reports says, 84% of the respondents work remotely from home, while 8 % use co-working spaces and 5% use libraries.

5. It’s easy to travel and work at the same time

The flexibility that remote work affords increases the opportunity for employees to travel. According to the study ‘’ 44% of remote workers travel while working between one week and one month per year, and 25% of respondents do this work/travel combination more than one month of the year. Only 7% responded that they never traveled and worked at the same time’’.