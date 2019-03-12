American multinational technology company, Microsoft is opening a new office in Lagos.
Announcing the development on Twitter, a staffer of the tech company, Alex Kipman, said Microsoft is opening a new office in Nigeria to build Mixed Reality and Artificial Intelligence.
In his tweet, Kipman who’s a Microsoft Technical Fellow and the co-creator of HoloLens provided a link hat reads: Apply for Software Engineer with Microsoft in Lagos.
However, a check on the link states the benefits and perks, responsibilities and qualifications required for the job.
The responsibilities include the followings:
- 3+ years’ experience in Software Engineering
- Experience building, releasing, and supporting applications or services in a modern programming language using a common application or services stack
- Experience shipping cloud services, networked applications or distributed systems
- Proven track record of multidisciplinary capabilities
- Strong collaboration and communication skills
- Experience working with distributed engineering teams
- Proven track record working with concurrent programming concepts like asynchronous operations, distributed consensus and parallelism preferred but not required
- Experience with Kubernetes & Golang preferred but not required.
However, there’s no any academic requirement for the job. This is a testament that tech companies like Microsoft don’t care about degree certificates but candidates skills.