American multinational technology company, Microsoft is opening a new office in Lagos.

Announcing the development on Twitter, a staffer of the tech company, Alex Kipman, said Microsoft is opening a new office in Nigeria to build Mixed Reality and Artificial Intelligence.

In his tweet, Kipman who’s a Microsoft Technical Fellow and the co-creator of HoloLens provided a link hat reads: Apply for Software Engineer with Microsoft in Lagos.

However, a check on the link states the benefits and perks, responsibilities and qualifications required for the job.

The responsibilities include the followings:

3+ years’ experience in Software Engineering

Experience building, releasing, and supporting applications or services in a modern programming language using a common application or services stack

Experience shipping cloud services, networked applications or distributed systems

Proven track record of multidisciplinary capabilities

Strong collaboration and communication skills

Experience working with distributed engineering teams

Proven track record working with concurrent programming concepts like asynchronous operations, distributed consensus and parallelism preferred but not required

Experience with Kubernetes & Golang preferred but not required.

However, there’s no any academic requirement for the job. This is a testament that tech companies like Microsoft don’t care about degree certificates but candidates skills.