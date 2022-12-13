Fun ways to light up your holidays

Here are some activities that can add even more light to your already existing traditions this season.

Bake a fruit cake, also known as a traditional Christmas cake, to enjoy with your friends and family. Laced with rum, brown sugar, and dried fruits, baking will add to your festive season and bring celebratory and sensory elements to life.

Host a barbeque and bring your friends and family together. Enjoy your time over a charcoal grill as you celebrate the year and look forward to the upcoming one.

Add sparkle to your home and light it up with scented candles, bringing festive vibes to life. The cinnamon pumpkin spice or the cranberry smells will amplify the festive vibes, triggering your senses.

Savor your well-prepared spicy firewood jollof rice. A festive dinner is not the same without the popular jollof rice. Make sure you enhance your dinner table with that traditional, firewood dish.

Bring your parties and celebrations to life and light up those firecrackers. It’s always good to have a lit party. Light up yours with firecrackers while staying safe.

Gift your loved ones and bring joy to their day. Whether it’s a gift hamper, a Christmas card, or a BIC Mega Lighter that could be used to light up the holidays, remembering your loved ones during the festive season is a nice gesture to show them appreciation and gratitude.

Pulse Nigeria

Yes, you heard! A BIC Mega Lighter U140 is a practical and even essential Christmas gift. Here is why. BIC Mega Lighters are handy and aesthetically beautiful. They are designed with hand-friendly curves for a firm grip and provides up to an impressive 750 lights at a pre-set flame height due to its cleverly calibrated 6mm extension wand, making it completely safe when in use, plus the big round button makes it easy and comfortable to ignite.

BIC’s Mega Lighters also has child safety features which curb accidental fire occurrences among little ones who might come in contact with this amazing utility tool.

The best part? BIC Mega Lighter U140 is perfect for an endless number of uses like lighting celebration candles at parties, lighting a BBQ, and starting up the cooker. Don’t you now see how practical BIC’s Mega Lighter is? The Mega Lighter fits as that perfect addition that lights up every activity.

Pulse Nigeria

One of the best things about spending the holidays at home is that you can do things at your own pace. There’s no need to rush off to the next event or worry about being somewhere on time. So go on, include one additional tradition or two as you celebrate this special season with your loved ones. And hey, don't forget to pick up a BIC Mega Lighter from any leading store, online and in-person, in Nigeria while shopping.

Happy Holidays!

---