Folarin Balogun - From Arsenal youth player to Ligue 1 top scorer

Balogun had proved his mettle during the match against Lorient, and he also scored his first ever hattrick. He had made an impressive start and has now added yet another feather to his cap- that of becoming the top scorer of Ligue 1.

Why is Folarin Balogun So Good at What He Does?

Reims manager Will Still has already mentioned that he is an incredible footballer on multiple occasions. In contrast, former Arsenal Under-23 coach Kevin Betsy said he is thirsty to score more goals. Even during his training sessions, it was challenging to make him leave the field because he would continue to work on his goals. All his coaches agree that his hunger for knowledge and implementing advice has brought him this far.

Balogun’s meteoric rise had started right from his childhood. Born in New York, he came to London at the age of two and quickly became a promising Arsenal Youth Player. He scored 75 goals in 103 matches in the Under-18 and Under-23 segments.

Once he was promoted to the senior category, his first match was during the Europa League, played against Dundalk. His reputation preceded him among players of his own age but was not a cause of worry for the senior players against whom he was playing. And yet proved to be formidable against them.

How Balogun Became What He is Today

Arsenal had a rough Premier League season in the 2021 opening match against Brentford. They were playing without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Lacazette, and Eddie Nketiah. Balogun had to be brought in, and he was facing the massive pressure of expectations as a substitute for such high-performing players. Although Arsenal did not perform well that season, Balogun took it in his stride and returned to Under 23.

Betsy, the manager, made Balogun the captain, and he started scoring goals again. Betsy felt it was essential to let him do what he was best at, which further improved his focus and performance as a captain. Balogun was an introvert but became better at communicating with his teammates as a captain, and the entire team's performance improved.

Balogun’s biggest asset is that he wants to improve, remain sharp, and not be content with his achievements. He did not let the praise he was getting at such a young age affect his confidence. There was a time in 2022 when it seemed like Arsenal would not have any European football, and Balogun’s chances of making it to the senior team seemed slim.

At this point, he was loaned to Middlesbrough, and his impressive performance led Reim to take him up for the summer. All the coaches he had ever worked under, the sporting directors who had seen him from close quarters, and his trainers had one thing in common to say about him- that Balogun always stayed humble and eager to learn. He was very particular about his fitness, was mindful about what he ate, and always wanted to improve his ability to sprint at high intensity and improve his strikes.

Eventually, Ligue 1 picked him up, and he is where he is today. Hence, it is no wonder that Balogun is now among the Ligue 1 top scorers, and this is just one of the many milestones yet to come. One of his most important decisions is also yet to come, as he is yet to decide which national team to represent at the senior level. He is eligible to play for not only Nigeria but also England and the United States. The American fans in particular have been holding out hope that he will play for the country of his birth. His attention to minor details and his urge to be a better player, not just a famous one, will take him very far.

