ADVERTISEMENT
ARTSPLIT is hiring a content specialist; here's how to apply

#FeatureByARTSPLIT: All creatives are welcome to apply, including copywriters, photographers, editors, filmmakers, and others. All you need is a love of culture.

About The Company

ARTSPLIT is an art trading technology company with a single goal in mind: to improve the investment status of African art by allowing users to co-own rare and valuable artworks on a platform that ensures price discovery and market liquidity.

The ARTSPLIT mobile app allows art collectors to own fractions (also known as Splits) of prestigious African artworks and trade them in real time. Music enthusiasts can also invest in music through MusicSplit on ARTSPLIT. Investing in music with MusicSplit is simple, safe, and secure, and you can buy Splits of your favourite hit songs and earn royalties over time.

The ARTSPLIT Timeline is a place where app users can share and connect with the people and things they care about. Since its inception, the Timeline has seen daily engagement, with users sharing photos and videos about everything - art, food, photography, fashion, and entertainment.

We are looking for talented content creators from across the continent to help us broaden the content depth on the ARTSPLIT Timeline, making it truly Pan-African, and, ultimately, to create a creative space where like-minded people can network, connect, share, and learn.

About The Role

As a Content Specialist, we are looking for candidates who are comfortable using various content mediums to create authentic thought-provoking, compelling, and engaging content. The content created will primarily be used for our timelines and social media platforms. All creatives are welcome to apply, including copywriters, photographers, editors, filmmakers, and others. All you need is a love of culture.

About The Candidate

Our ideal candidate will have/be:

  • Have a solid understanding of the subject matter on which the content is based.
  • Understand what is news and hot topics that will gain traction through paid, earned, social, and owned media.
  • Experience in the media is a plus.
  • Excellent grammar, proofreading, and editing skills are a plus.
  • Capable of meeting tight deadlines while remaining calm under pressure.

If you believe you meet some of the criteria, we encourage you to inquire and learn more. ARTSPLIT can advise and support you in all aspects of the role.

To apply, please send your CV to creatives@3101media.com. If your experience is appropriate, we will schedule a meeting with you to learn more about your creativity and interests. We hope to hear from you soon.

